Adient: ISCC PLUS certification for sustainable foam production

Adient, a leading supplier of automotive seating systems, has achieved full ISCC PLUS (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) of its foam plants in Lučenec (Slovakia) and Mandling (Austria) for increasing the sustainability of foams produced for its automotive seating systems. The stringent ISCC global sustainability certification system enables proven enhanced traceability of circular polyurethane (PU) foams throughout the supply chain.

The environmental impact of the newly developed PU formulations and processes for molded foams is improved by re-integrating waste materials from industrial and natural sources to replace crude oil in the PU raw materials. This reduces the use of fossil-based materials in favor of recycled materials, to foster the development of a circular economy. As a result, the plants can offer foams with up to 20% less CO 2 impact while fulfilling the same quality requirements as their conventional equivalents. To date, Adient is the first European ISCC PLUS certified PU foam manufacturer in this field.

“The certification is a recognition of Adient’s continuous striving for more sustainable products − and at the same time helps our customers to achieve their ambitious environmental goals”, says Matthias Gross, Executive Director Foam at Adient.

Based on a mass balance approach, the certification highlights the need to environmentally balance every single stage of automotive value creation, including the entire supply chain.

