Adient awarded two J.D. Power 2017 Automotive Seating Overall Satisfaction Awards

Adient, the global leader in automotive seating, was recognized for providing the highest quality seats in two vehicle segments, Mass Market Midsize / Large Car and Luxury SUV, in the J.D. Power 2017 Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study.

This is the fifth year in a row that Adient, formerly Johnson Controls’ automotive division, has been recognized in the study’s various segments and the 14th year the company and its joint ventures, which include Avanzar Interior Technology, Ltd. and Detroitbased Bridgewater Interiors, have been recognized.

“Being recognized by J.D. Power validates the efforts by our team to manufacture high-quality seat systems that offer safety, functionality and comfort,” said Jim Pastor, vice president of quality at Adient. “It reinforces our commitment to providing our customers world-class products that exceed industry requirements.”

Adient ranked highest in the Mass Market Midsize / Large Car segment, with its seats supplied to the Kia Cadenza. The seats are manufactured at the company’s Asan, South Korea plant. Adient also ranked highest in the Luxury SUV segment for the seats it provides for the Porsche Cayenne, which are manufactured at the company’s Lozorno, Slovakia plant.

In addition, Adient’s joint venture, Avanzar Interior Technologies, ranked highest in the Mass Market Truck / Van segment for seats supplied to the Toyota Tundra, which are manufactured in San Antonio,Texas.

The J.D. Power 2017 Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study provides automotive manufacturers and suppliers with quality and satisfaction information related to light passenger-vehicle seating systems. The study asks new-vehicle owners to rate the quality of their vehicle’s

seats and seat belts on whether they have experienced defects / malfunctions or design problems during the first 90 days of ownership.

The 2017 Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study is based on responses from more than 77,000 purchasers and lessees of new 2017 model-year cars and light trucks registered in November-December 2016 and January-February 2017.

