Adient announces Tammi Dukes joins automotive seating supplier as vice president of global sustainability

Adient, a global leader in automotive seating, today announced that Tammi Dukes has joined the company as vice president of global sustainability.

“Adient has firmly integrated sustainability into the core of the company,” said Douglas Del Grosso, Adient president and CEO. “We are pleased to welcome Tammi to help further our commitment to positive environmental, social and governance-related business practices.”

Dukes, who will be based in Plymouth, joins Adient with more than 20 years of experience in the areas of audit and compliance. Most recently, she led the corporate internal audit function at UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust. Prior to that, she led the internal audit functions at Henniges Automotive and International Automotive Components Group.

Dukes earned a bachelor’s degree in business management with an accounting concentration from Kentucky State University.

SOURCE: Adient