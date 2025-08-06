Adient announces strong third quarter financial results

Adient today announced its third quarter 2025 financial results

Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today announced its third quarter 2025 financial results.

Q3 GAAP net income and EPS diluted of $36M and $0.43 respectively; Q3 Adj.-EPS diluted of $0.45

and respectively; Q3 Adj.-EPS diluted of Q3 Adj.-EBITDA of $226M , a $24M y-o-y improvement; Adj.-EBITDA margins improved from 5.4% to 6.0% y-o-y

, a y-o-y improvement; Adj.-EBITDA margins improved from 5.4% to 6.0% y-o-y Gross debt and net debt totaled ~$2.4B and ~$1.5B , respectively, at June 30, 2025 ; cash and cash equivalents of $860M at June 30, 2025

and , respectively, at ; cash and cash equivalents of at The company repurchased $50M of its shares in the quarter, retiring shares outstanding by ~2.8M; year-to-date share repurchases total $75M and represent ~4% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the fiscal year

of its shares in the quarter, retiring shares outstanding by ~2.8M; year-to-date share repurchases total and represent ~4% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the fiscal year Based on strong year-to-date financial performance and expected solid Q4 results, Adient is raising its FY25 guidance for revenue and Adj.-EBITDA to ~$14.4B and ~$875M , respectively

For complete details and to see reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, visit the events section of the Adient investor website at https://investors.adient.com/events-and-presentations/events to download the full press release and earnings presentation.

Investor analyst conference call:

Adient’s president and chief executive officer, Jerome Dorlack, and executive vice president and chief financial officer, Mark Oswald, will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern to discuss the results. To participate by telephone, please dial 888-566-1827 (U.S.) or 773-799-3976 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call and ask to be connected to the Adient conference call. The conference passcode is ADIENT.

SOURCE: Adient