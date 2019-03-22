Adient announces José Gutiérrez to join automotive seat supplier’s Board of Directors

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today announced the appointment of José Gutiérrez to Adient’s Board of Directors, effective March 21, 2019.

“Our top priority is improving Adient’s operational and financial performance. José’s experience as a CEO and proven track record of leading transformations will help accelerate our turnaround plan,” said Doug Del Grosso, Adient president and chief executive officer. “José’s background complements our board’s skills and further strengthens our resolve to enhance shareholder value.”

Gutiérrez served as senior executive vice president and chief of staff to the chairman and CEO of AT&T from 2015 until his retirement at the end of 2016. Prior to assuming this position and over his 25-year career at AT&T, he held numerous senior executive positions, including president of AT&T Wholesale and Access Solutions, president and CEO of AT&T Advertising Solutions, president of AT&T Global Enterprise Solutions, and president and CEO of Southwestern Bell.

Gutiérrez earned a Master of Management (MBA) from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. He earned a Master of Accountancy and a Bachelor of Accountancy summa cum laude, both from the University of Missouri.

