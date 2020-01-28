Adient announces John M. Barth will not stand for re-election to Board of Directors

Adient, a global leader in automotive seating, today announced that John M. Barth will not stand for re-election to the company’s board of directors at the company’s annual general meeting on March 12, 2020.

Barth currently serves on Adient’s Compensation Committee and was previously lead director from October 2016 to October 2018 and served as interim Chairman of the Board from June 2018 to October 2018. Prior to joining Adient’s board, Barth served as CEO of Johnson Controls from 2002 until his retirement in 2007 and as chairman of the Johnson Controls board from 2004 to 2007.

“John has served on our board since 2016 when Adient became an independent company. He has been a tremendous board member, providing extensive business and leadership experience, including the benefit of the many global relationships he cultivated in the automotive industry over his successful career,” said Frederick A. Henderson, non-executive Chairman of the Board of Adient. “On behalf of Adient’s senior management and our board, we are grateful for John’s contributions and wish him the best in retirement.”

Adient’s board has taken action to reduce the size of the board to eight directors when Barth’s term expires immediately following the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for March 12, 2020.

