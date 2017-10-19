Additional programme to mark opening of special exhibition 50 Years of AMG: A weekend dedicated to Mercedes-AMG

On 21 and 22 October 2017, all activity at the Mercedes-Benz Museum will be focusing on these three letters: AMG. A display of historical and current AMG vehicles will supplement the new special exhibition, 50 Years of AMG (20 October 2017 to 8 April 2018). There as special guests to take part in a panel discussion will be DTM racing drivers Ellen Lohr, Maro Engel, Karl Wendlinger and Klaus Ludwig. Expert guides will be on hand to explain the highlights of the new special exhibition 50 Years of AMG, among which is the design study for the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE. Visitors arriving in their own AMG vehicle are invited to park on the mound in front of the museum.

The scene is set for Mercedes-AMG: on 21 and 22 October 2017 the Mercedes-Benz Museum will be focusing completely on the company that was founded back in 1967 by Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher. To mark the new special exhibition, 50 Years of AMG, all owners of Mercedes-AMG models are invited to park in front of the museum and in the open area facing the Mercedes-Benz sales and service outlet. The presentation, under the motto “AMG & Friends”, will take place on both days between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Motorsport has been crucial to the success of Mercedes-AMG over the last 50 years and will be the topic for the DTM Talks to be held on these two days with racing drivers Ellen Lohr, Klaus Ludwig and Karl Wendlinger. They will be joined on the Sunday by current DTM driver Maro Engel. The special exhibition itself (Collection room C5) will also be providing new insight over the weekend into the multi-faceted history of AMG: knowledgeable guides will be on hand in four thematic areas to provide facts and anecdotes about vehicles and the history of the brand.

The programme for the weekend also includes the display of numerous current models from the AMG portfolio in the outside areas as well as in the Atrium and Great Hall of the museum. They include a genuine Hollywood star: the Mercedes-AMG GT R (combined fuel consumption: 11.4 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 259 g/km) from “The Last Knight”, the fifth instalment of the “Transformers” film series.

The special exhibition 50 Years of AMG will be open to the public from 20 October 2017 until 8 April 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Museum. The star players here are ten standard-production and motorsport vehicles, together with eight engines dating back through the history of Mercedes-AMG. A particular eye-catcher is the design model of the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE. More information is available at www.mercedes-benz.com/classic-amg

The Mercedes-Benz Museum is open daily from Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The ticket desk always closes at 5 p.m. Registration, reservations and latest information: Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. by phone on +49 (0)711 173 0000, by email to classic@daimler.com or online at: www.mercedes-benz.com/museum

