ADASTEC brings automated bus service to Michigan State University: Now accepting passengers

ADASTEC Corp., a global leader in SAE Level-4 automated driving software for full-size buses, brings its proven real-world expertise to Michigan State University’s latest mobility initiative

ADASTEC Corp., a global leader in SAE Level-4 automated driving software for full-size buses, brings its proven real-world expertise to Michigan State University’s latest mobility initiative. A new full-size electric bus, automated by ADASTEC, is joining the Michigan StateUniversity campus transportation network. Beginning August 25, it will operate along a 5.12-mile route through central campus, providing a free, accessible, and sustainable mobility option for students, faculty, staff, visitors, and the surrounding community. The bus meets both Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, making it the first SAE Level-4 automated bus with these certifications to operate in the United States.

The deployment is part of a new three-year research agreement with the university in which ADASTEC’s SAE Level-4 automated driving software platform, flowride.ai, will be central to developing and proving out connected and automated vehicle technologies in real-world conditions. To enable advanced capabilities such as intersection-to-bus communication, ADASTEC’s system will integrate with nine newly installed C-V2X (cellular vehicle-to-everything) roadside units along the route. This connected vehicle infrastructure, seamlessly working with flowride.ai, will be a critical asset for deployment, ongoing testing, and the continuous advancement of ADASTEC’s automated driving solutions.

Advancing campus mobility

The new service takes Michigan State University’s campus mobility to an entirely new level, introducing a fully integrated passenger operation with advanced connected vehicle capabilities. The bus enables a continuous flow of real-world data to support both operational excellence and advanced mobility research. This vehicle combines advanced automation with full regulatory compliance, setting a new benchmark for automated public transportation in the U.S.

“Michigan State University is proud to expand our efforts with ADASTEC as we launch this new automated bus deployment on campus,” said Judd Herzer, Director of Mobility and Innovation at MSU. “SpartanXpress is not just a transit service. It’s part of a living laboratory where cutting-edge technology meets real-world conditions. By operating one of the nation’s only full-size format, fully autonomous buses within an existing campus network, we’re creating safer, more sustainable, and more accessible mobility solutions while providing unmatched research and learning opportunities for our students, faculty, and industry partners.”

Named SpartanXpress through a campus-wide student contest, the bus will serve as a hands-on learning platform for students across multiple disciplines. Through access to performance data and real operational scenarios, future engineers and researchers will gain direct insight into how ADASTEC’s SAE Level-4 automated driving software platform, flowride.ai, interacts with infrastructure, passengers, and varied traffic conditions, creating a living classroom that blends technology, education, and public service.

“Automated driving alone is not the destination, it’s the starting point,” said Dr. AliPeker, CEO of ADASTEC. “With Michigan State University, we are showing what’s possible when technology, accessibility, and sustainability come together in one service. This bus is more than a vehicle, it’s a living classroom, a community connector, and a model for how full-size SAE Level-4 automated driving can operate safely, inclusively, and in harmony with daily life. From snowy mornings to busy afternoons, it delivers real value to the people it serves while generating the insights that will drive cleaner, smarter, and more connected cities worldwide, building on the global deployments and real-world operations we have already achieved.”

Advanced technology for real-world conditions

The FMVSS- and ADA-compliant bus is equipped with ADASTEC’s advanced sensor suite including six LiDARs, six radars, eleven RGB cameras, a GNSS and a C-V2X onboard unit. flowride.ai manages all driving functions from acceleration and braking to steering and decision-making on pre-mapped urban routes in mixed traffic that includes cyclists, pedestrians, cars, buses, and trucks. The system communicates with surrounding infrastructure and other road users, intelligently adapting to dynamic traffic conditions while managing intersections, bus stops, and crosswalks without the need for human intervention.

Through vehicle-to-infrastructure connectivity, the system communicates with 13 traffic lights and roadside units for precise coordination at intersections and pedestrian crossings. Through C-V2X connectivity, the system also operates with continuous communication with traffic lights to ensure precise coordination. The bus operates reliably in adverse weather conditions including light snow, rain, and haze. The fixed campus route passes through crowded areas, including several facilities , dormitories, a bus terminal, a fitness center, and a parking area at the beginning of the route. It also features an automated accessibility ramp and ADA-compliant boarding, with real-time fleet monitoring and remote operation capabilities for enhanced safety. The maximum speed limit for the route is 25 mph. This level of situational awareness ensures uninterrupted service and makes sustainable automated transportation a natural part of campus life at MSU.

“At ADASTEC, our SAE Level-4 automated driving software platform is built to work hand-in-hand with connected vehicle infrastructure,” said Cemre Kavvasoglu, Product Management Director, North America at ADASTEC. “This deployment at Michigan State University not only provides safe and reliable service for students, faculty, and visitors, but also contributes valuable operational data to research efforts. By integrating with nine C-V2X roadside units, we are able to coordinate intersections with precision and generate real-world insights that will advance both public transportation and the education of future mobility leaders.”

Connecting the MSU Campus

The route links key destinations including Commuter Lot 89 – 2, Commuter Lot 89 – 4, Wilson Road,Anthony Hall (Shaw Lane before Farm Lane), Wharton Center Loop, IM East (Shaw Lane before Conrad Road), and Natural Resources (Farm Lane past Wilson Road). Passenger service runs Monday through Friday at regular intervals between 10:05 a.m. and 2:35 p.m., providing consistent connections between commuter parking, academic halls, residence halls, and cultural venues. This schedule ensures reliable access across campus while showcasing the practical, real-world application of ADASTEC’s flowride.ai in public transportation.

Having completed over 12 deployments in 11 countries, ADASTEC brings its proven global expertise to Michigan State University, delivering a service that strengthens community connections today while building the foundation for the future of public transportation.

SOURCE: ADASTEC