ADAC EcoTest 2018: e-Golf1 and e-up!2 are the best

Five-star top-rating for Volkswagen’s current electric models

In the EcoTest, ADAC experts use comprehensive test procedures to determine exhaust gas emissions and consumption.

e-Golf1 and e-up!2 outperform 109 fellow competitors in the comparison test

The e-Golf1 wins the ADAC EcoTest, proving it is one of the cleanest cars in 2018. Placing second was the fully electric e-up!2, designed for city driving. Volkswagen’s two latest electric models thus claim one of the most coveted prizes for new vehicles. Introduced in 2003, the ADAC EcoTest is one of the toughest car emissions tests.

The ADAC EcoTest determines, in realistic cycles, local CO 2 emissions along with levels of carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxide (NOx), hydrocarbon (HC) and respirable dust particles present in exhaust gas. Deviations lead to a less favourable rating. As the cleanest cars, the Volkswagen models e-Golf1 and e-up!2, which cause no local emissions, head the results list with a top rating of five stars, outperforming 109competitors.

Models that have come on the market since September 2019, when the obligatory Euro 6d-TEMP exhaust standard was introduced, took part in the latest tests for the first time. These cars are no longer subjected only to limits measured in the laboratory, as was the case with previous exhaust regulations. They must also demonstrate that emission control functions well on the road and that pollutants do not exceed a specified framework under realistic conditions (RDE measurement).

Since 2017, the range of vehicles has been enhanced by the availability of the latest e-Golf1. Its powerful, almost silent electric motor (100 kW / 136 PS) makes driving really fun – while being purely electric and fully emission-free with a combined range of up to 231 kilometres (WLTP). The e-Golf also boasts the customary comfort of a Golf, an intelligent charge management system and numerous optional assist systems.

The e-up!2 is the ideal vehicle for CO 2 -free mobility around town: Besides its dynamic handling and a high torque of 210 Nm, the fully electric four-seater convinces with its low consumption of 11.7 kWh per 100 kilometres and a range of up to 160 kilometres (WLTP).

Source: Volkswagen