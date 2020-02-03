Acura to highlight Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ technology throughout Chicago Auto Show

Acura will showcase its groundbreaking Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) technology at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show in February, which just surpassed cumulative North American sales of one million units. The activation will include social media engagements, displays and videos about the system. Acura’s industry-first SH-AWD® technology debuted 16 years ago based on extensive research into “direct yaw control” that led to the world’s first torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system.

Featured on five of the six Acura models, SH-AWD® or Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® is available on the TLX and RLX sport sedans, RDX and MDX SUVs, and NSX supercar. Through four generations of continuous innovation Acura has raised the bar for performance-enhancing AWD. For more information on the system watch the Acura SH-AWD video .

Timed to the winter season and customers’ attendant focus on traction-enhancing technologies, Acura SH-AWD® stars in a new marketing campaign showing how Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ can make anyone a better, more confident driver: https://acura.us/SHAWD .

Acura SH-AWD® at Chicago Auto Show Press Days Schedule

Acura at the Concept & Technology Garage: Wednesday, Feb. 5 (8:30-11:30 a.m.) Acura SH-AWD® vehicles: RDX and MDX PMC Edition Location: McCormick Place, West Building, Hall F2

Acura SH-AWD® focus: Thursday, Feb. 6, and Friday, Feb.7 Location: Acura Booth, McCormick Place South Exhibit Hall

SH-AWD® Preview Presentation: Friday, Feb. 7 (10:00 a.m.) Head of Acura Product Planning Rob Keough to present the technology and benefits of SH-AWD® Location: Acura Booth, McCormick Place South Exhibit Hall



SOURCE: Acura