Acura RSX Prototype Makes Global Debut at Monterey Car Week

Acura today held the world-debut of the Acura RSX Prototype, previewing the brand’s next-generation all-electric model, a dramatically styled premium, performance SUV. Finished in a captivating “Propulsion Yellow Pearl,” the RSX Prototype is taking center stage at several premier events during Monterey Car Week, one of the world’s top gatherings of automotive and motorsports enthusiasts.

The production version of the highly anticipated Acura RSX is a significant next step in the performance brand’s electrification strategy, as the first model engineered in-house on the new Honda-developed EV platform and the first EV produced at the Honda EV Hub flexible manufacturing facility in Ohio, using domestic and globally made parts. RSX will be built on the same Marysville Auto Plant production line as the Acura Integra, showcasing the company’s flexible approach that enables Honda to build internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid-electric and battery electric vehicles (EVs) on the same production lines.

Expected to arrive in the second half of 2026, the production RSX will accelerate Acura into the Software Defined Vehicle era, introducing the world to ASIMO OS – an exclusive new, global operating system designed to learn the preferences and driving behavior of the vehicle’s owner to deliver an ultra-personal in-car experience.

“The dramatic styling of our Acura RSX Prototype demonstrates that it’s not just a new EV, but a compelling all-new Acura model,” said Lance Woelfer, vice president of Auto Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “RSX will deliver on nearly four decades of Acura Precision Crafted Performance brand DNA with appealing design and cutting-edge technology.”

In support of the company’s global carbon neutrality goals, RSX can be used as mobile energy storage. RSX will be able to power a variety of devices including appliances and provide home back-up power.

With powerful dual-motor all-wheel drive, sport-tuned double wishbone front suspension, low center-of-gravity and Brembo brakes – all standard – RSX promises to deliver a fun to drive and engaging driving experience. RSX also will further advance the brand’s top-of-class driver assistive technologies.

The Acura RSX Prototype will make its public debut at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering on Friday, Aug. 15, with a press event scheduled for 10:36 a.m. PT, followed by an appearance on the prestigious Concept Lawn of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, Aug. 17.

RSX Prototype Design

The dynamic styling of the Acura RSX Prototype delivers on the design language previewed on the Acura Performance EV Concept, which debuted at Monterey Car Week one year ago.

“The Acura RSX has a sporty coupe style that expresses the performance that comes from excellent aerodynamics,” said Yasutake Tsuchida, Acura Creative Director and vice president of American Honda R&D. “Starting from this all-new RSX we will redefine the Acura brand around timeless beauty and a high-tech feel that is essential for a performance and unique brand.”

The Acura RSX Prototype takes full advantage of the extreme design freedom of stance and proportion offered by the company’s next-generation EV platform, pushing the boundaries of Acura design even further with an expressive coupe-like silhouette, powerful proportions and high-tech details. The Prototype’s dramatic fastback roofline creates a sense of speed with deeply sculpted side surfaces, flush door handles and integrated ducktail-style rear spoiler.

The Acura RSX Prototype accentuates its wide, athletic stance with flared wheel wells and large multi-spoke 21-inch rims, showcasing the large front Brembo brakes with bright red calipers. Its long wheelbase pushes the wheels out to the corners, shortening the overhangs for a modern, performance-oriented look.

The front fascia of the Acura RSX Prototype is bold and distinctive – evolving the brand’s unique Diamond Pentagon design language with a more dramatic lighting signature. The Acura RSX Prototype introduces a striking, separated-headlight design with sharp and slim Daytime Running Lights and low mounted LED headlamps.

The full-width rear taillight of the Acura RSX Prototype pays homage to the second generation NSX and is complemented by “ACURA” splashed across the tailgate in a new font.

ASIMO OS

Developed in-house by Honda and debuted at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, the ASIMO OS operating system will provide integrated management of electronic control units for automated driving and advanced driver assistance systems, in-vehicle infotainment and other vehicle systems.

With the ability to run various applications on the Acura RSX, similar to operating systems found on smartphones, ASIMO OS will offer a personalized experience that will enhance the joy of driving and the ownership experience. ASIMO OS will utilize OTA updates to bring new customizable features and services to the RSX to enhance the ownership experience.

Through machine learning, ASIMO OS will understand Acura RSX owner preferences such as music choices and driver behavior to offer a personalized and enhanced driver experience. Connected services will enhance UX and UI, delivering a stress-free and seamless ownership experience.

About Acura

Acura is a leading premium auto brand committed to delivering expressive styling, innovative engineering and engaging dynamics, all built on the brand’s Precision Crafted Performance DNA. The Acura lineup consists of the Integra sport sedan and four sport-utility vehicles: the first-ever ADX, RDX, MDX and all-electric ZDX. High-performance Type S variants further demonstrate the virtues of Acura Precision Crafted Performance. Over 90% of Acura vehicles were made in America in the first half of 2025 using domestic and globally made parts.

