Acura is America’s ‘Best Value Luxury Brand’ in Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Awards

Acura has been honored by Kelley Blue Book as America’s “Best Value Luxury Brand” in its annual 2025 Consumer Choice Awards. Kelley Blue Book’s prestigious Consumer Choice Awards recognize automakers with the most desirable key brand attributes that excite and attract car buyers. This is the second time Acura has been named America’s “Best Value Luxury Brand”.

In addition, the 2025 Acura Integra has earned a 2025 Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value Award, taking top honors in the Compact Luxury Car class.

The Kelley Blue Book 2025 Consumer Choice Awards are based on consumer automotive perception data from KBB’s Brand Watch study. Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch is an online brand and model perception tracking study, which taps into more than 12,000 in-market new-vehicle shoppers annually on KBB.com. The highly comprehensive study offers insight into how shoppers perceive important factors driving their purchase decisions and captures brand/model familiarity and loyalty among new-car shoppers.

Kelley Blue Book’s Best Resale Value Awards are based on projections from the Kelley Blue Book Official Residual Value Guide. Kelley Blue Book Residual Values are established by experienced automotive analysts who review the output from statistical models built upon millions of transactions. Vehicles that earn the highest 5-year residual values, expressed as a percentage of their original manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), are selected for these prestigious awards.

