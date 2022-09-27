Acura Integra’s turbocharged engine wins prestigious “Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems” award

With praise for its power, performance and refinement, the double overhead cam 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine powering the 2023 Acura Integra has received a “Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems” award from the experts at WardsAuto, an industry-leading automotive research and intelligence resource since 1924

With praise for its power, performance and refinement, the double overhead cam 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine powering the 2023 Acura Integra has received a “Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems” award from the experts at WardsAuto, an industry-leading automotive research and intelligence resource since 1924.

Integra Performance

Factory-turbocharged for the first time in its history, the next-gen 2023 Integra completes Acura’s return to its Precision Crafted Performance roots. Under its aluminum hood is a VTEC®-enhanced engine producing 200 horsepower and 192 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net). Peak torque occurs from 1800-5000 rpm, providing a quick punch off the line and out of tight corners. At the top of the tach, the engine maintains high output between the torque peak and its 200-hp SAE net power peak at 6000 rpm. The engine’s 133.3 hp per liter is the highest specific output in its competitive segment.

“It’s been a while since I’ve driven a high-revving, free-spinning 4-cylinder like this tied to a manual transmission – it takes me back to the S2000 days of Honda,” said David Zoia, Wards 10 Best judge and Senior Director – Content. “This Integra engine is quick, spins up fast and delivers plenty of torque in all gears. You can drive it civilly, but will you want to?”

The only 5-door liftback in the premium sport compact segment, the 2023 Integra has returned one of the brand’s most iconic nameplates to the Acura lineup, delivering a premium, exhilarating driving experience to a new generation of enthusiast drivers. First customer deliveries began on June 2 and since then, the all-new Acura Integra has posted three-consecutive months of class-leading sales1.

The high output small displacement 1.5-liter engine features a high-efficiency turbocharger, optimized turbo plumbing, Variable Timing Control (VTC) on both cams, Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control (VTEC®) on the exhaust valves, and a 4-2 exhaust port/manifold cast into the cylinder head. More details on the 1.5-liter turbo are available here.

A coiled exhaust system adds an emotional exhaust sound that further enhances Integra’s engaging driving experience. This high-flow exhaust system helps Integra maximize horsepower and provides a satisfying growl under acceleration that doesn’t intrude at lighter throttle applications.

Integra also is the only car in its segment with an available manual transmission for an even more exhilarating driving experience.

Made in Ohio

Like the 2023 Acura Integra, the turbocharged engine is made* in Ohio – exclusively at the Anna Engine Plant, the same plant that produces the Type S Turbo V6 that powers TLX Type S, MDX Type S, and the 600-horsepower twin-turbo V6 of the NSX Type S supercar.

SOURCE: Acura