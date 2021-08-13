Acura debuts limited production 600hp NSX Type S at Monterey Car Week

2022 NSX Type S raises the already impressive performance of Acura’s cutting-edge electrified supercar to become the quickest, most powerful and best handling production NSX ever

Delivering quicker acceleration, sharper cornering and a more emotional driving experience than any road-going NSX ever, the new 600 horsepower 2022 NSX Type S raises the already impressive performance of the cutting-edge electrified supercar. Making its global debut today during the world-famous Monterey Car Week, NSX Type S is the ultimate expression of the brand’s commitment to Precision Crafted Performance and firmly establishes Type S as Acura’s performance halo.

In celebration of the final year of second generation NSX production, every 2022 Acura NSX produced at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio will be a Type S model. Just 350 of the limited run supercar will be built for global distribution, with 300 units destined for U.S. customers, marking the first time an NSX Type S has been sold outside of Japan. NSX Type S is available now for customer orders at Acura.com/NSX-Type-S.

“NSX is an incredible success story for Acura, leading the reestablishment of Acura as a performance brand and setting the stage for the return of Type S,” said Jon Ikeda, Vice President and Acura Brand Officer. “We’re a company of enthusiast, and we’re already investigating what the next generation of sports cars should be in the coming electrified era.”

Instantly recognizable by its distinctive and more aggressive front and rear styling, NSX Type S also features unique 5-spoke wheels, stickier Pirelli P-Zero tires, retuned Adaptive Damper System, Type S decals, a standard carbon fiber roof and available Gotham Gray matte paint. Under its available carbon fiber engine cover is Acura’s most powerful production drivetrain ever: an updated version of the supercar’s twin-turbocharged V6 and three-motor hybrid system that produces 600-horsepower and 492 lb.-ft. of torque.

The supercar’s 9-speed DCT and revolutionary torque-vectoring Sport Hybrid Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) are retuned to maximize performance. An available Lightweight Package includes Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Carbon Fiber Engine Cover and Carbon Fiber interior package, reducing total curb weight by nearly 58 lbs.

2022 NSX Type S Pricing (MSRP) NSX Type S $169,500 NSX Type S with Lightweight Package $182,500

2022 Acura NSX Type S Highlights:

Limited production of only 350 units, with 300 for U.S. market

Most powerful and quickest road-going Acura ever with 600 hp (+27) and 492 lb.-ft. of torque (+16)

Laps Suzuka Circuit in Japan 2-seconds faster than the 2021 NSX

Powertrain upgrades include turbochargers shared with the NSX GT3 Evo race car, a 6 percent increase in boost pressure, 20 percent greater battery capacity and 10 percent higher battery output

Retuned 9-speed DCT features 50 percent faster upshift response and new Rapid Downshift Mode

Revolutionary torque-vectoring Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® retuned to maximize performance

New split 5-spoke wheels increase track front (+0.4-in.) and rear (+0.8-in.)

New Pirelli P-Zero specifically developed for NSX Type S utilizing advanced modeling technology (includes “H0” designation on sidewall)

New exterior design and aerodynamics for increased engine cooling

Enhanced aerodynamics includes aggressive carbon fiber NSX GT3–inspired rear diffuser

Standard Carbon Fiber roof lowers center of gravity for improved handling

Available Lightweight Package includes carbon ceramic brakes in one of four colors, carbon engine cover, carbon interior trim, reduces total curb weight by approximately 57.8 lbs. (26.2 kg)

New Gotham Gray matte metallic paint presents an even more sinister appearance for the NSX Type S and is limited to just 70 of the 350 production total globally

NSX Type S cockpit enhanced with Alcantara® headliner, embroidered Type S logo on the glove compartment, embossed NSX logo on the headrests, and contrast stitching

More Power, Torque and Acceleration

With a combination of a high-output twin-turbo V6 and torque-vectoring Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® three-motor hybrid system, the second generation NSX drivetrain has been groundbreaking since the supercar launched in 2016. Enhanced for the new NSX Type S, it produces the highest combined output of any drivetrain in any road-going Acura ever, with a combined system output of 600 horsepower and 492 lb.-ft. of torque.

Hand-built in a special facility at the Anna Engine Plant in Ohio, the supercar’s exclusive twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter 75-degree V6 engine is enhanced with new fuel injectors (providing a 25 percent higher flow rate), new intercoolers (capable of dissipating an additional 15 percent more heat), and new turbochargers shared with the NSX GT3 Evo (delivering a 5.6 percent increase peak boost pressure from 15.2 to 16.1 psi.). The result is an increase in engine output from 500 hp to 520 hp and 406 lb.-ft. of torque to 443 lb.-ft.

The gear ratio for the Twin Motor Unit (TMU) that powers the front wheels and provides active torque vectoring in corners has been lowered to 10.382:1 from 8.050:1. This 20 percent lower ratio increases off-the-line torque, giving NSX a powerful launch.

Additionally, the supercar’s Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) providing power to the electric motors is used more efficiently. This allows for a 20 percent higher usable battery capacity, and 10 percent greater battery output. The higher capacity and output allowed engineers to retune the electric motors in the Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® system for enhanced performance in all four modes of the Integrated Dynamics System (see below) and deliver extended EV range.

2021 NSX 2022 NSX Type S Engine 3.5-Liter Twin-Turbo Aluminum Alloy 75-Degree V6 Hybrid 3.5-Liter Twin-Turbo Aluminum Alloy 75-Degree V6 Hybrid Transmission 9-Speed DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission) 9-Speed DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission) Combined System Horsepower (SAE Net) 573 600 (+27) Combined System Peak Torque (SAE Net) 476 492 (+16)

9-Speed DCT Transmission Advancements

NSX Type S routes power through a 9-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), which has been retuned for even greater performance. Enhancements include an all-new Rapid Downshift Mode, more aggressive automatic downshifting, even faster upshifts in Sport and Sport+ modes and a higher rev threshold for downshifts in Track mode.

In Sport mode and above, the new Rapid Downshift allows the driver to skip several gears at a time by holding down the downshift paddle, rather than clicking through individual gears. When the paddle is held down for 0.6 seconds, the transmission automatically selects the lowest possible gear for the vehicle’s speed, reducing the amount of time spent shifting and allowing the driver to apply throttle even more quickly.

Using the paddles to upshift in Sport and Sport+ modes has been improved with new programming that engages the clutch up to 50 percent faster from the moment the paddle is activated, improving acceleration.

If the paddles are not used while in Sport+ mode, the transmission downshifts almost immediately when brake pressure is applied, such as when slowing for a corner. This helps maintain stability by changing gears while the car is in a straight line and sets up NSX for even faster acceleration out of corners by optimizing engine speed.

Transmission behavior in Track mode has been improved as well, allowing NSX Type S to downshift earlier thanks to a rev threshold that has been increased by 1,500 rpm. This change lets NSX Type S drivers activate the downshift paddle earlier during deceleration.

Optimized Handling, Ride Comfort and Response

Acura engineers have optimized the chassis, suspension and response of the NSX Type S, increasing the supercar’s performance and emotional connection with its driver. The four modes of its Integrated Dynamics System also have been re-tuned to improve performance, and the Intake Sound Control (ISC) and Active Sound Control (ASC) have been reprogrammed for a more integrated engine note. The result is a unique supercar experience that combines world-class handling and thrust with an impassioned driving experience and daily livability.

Integrated Dynamic System

Quiet Mode – Quiet mode combines the increased battery capacity and output with the new lower gearing for the TMU for sharper acceleration from a stop. The higher output and capacity also mean that NSX Type S can remain in its pure electric mode for extended periods, even when using more aggressive inputs of the accelerator pedal. Additionally, the ISC is programmed for minimal engine sound while in Quiet mode.

– Quiet mode combines the increased battery capacity and output with the new lower gearing for the TMU for sharper acceleration from a stop. The higher output and capacity also mean that NSX Type S can remain in its pure electric mode for extended periods, even when using more aggressive inputs of the accelerator pedal. Additionally, the ISC is programmed for minimal engine sound while in Quiet mode. Sport Mode – In addition to implementing the new Rapid Downshift function, Sport mode has been updated with new calibrations for the suspension dampers and Sport Hybrid SH-AWD®. The new suspension calibrations reduce body roll and brake dive, creating a more stable turn-in.

– In addition to implementing the new Rapid Downshift function, Sport mode has been updated with new calibrations for the suspension dampers and Sport Hybrid SH-AWD®. The new suspension calibrations reduce body roll and brake dive, creating a more stable turn-in. The supercar uses its Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® to vector torque and create a yaw moment giving NSX Type S steering a sportier and more responsive feeling. When exiting a corner the TMU assists with additional torque for a direct and light feeling, with less accelerator pedal input.

Sport+ Mode – Intended for spirited driving on winding roads, Sport+ has been reprogrammed to help the driver feel more integrated with the car, starting with earlier downshifting when the transmission is in fully automatic mode. The Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® is optimized to help improve turn-in by using the torque vectoring to create an even more aggressive turning feel for a given steering angle.

– Intended for spirited driving on winding roads, Sport+ has been reprogrammed to help the driver feel more integrated with the car, starting with earlier downshifting when the transmission is in fully automatic mode. The Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® is optimized to help improve turn-in by using the torque vectoring to create an even more aggressive turning feel for a given steering angle. When accelerating out of a corner, the TMU offers additional assist, stabilizing the car while improving acceleration. In Sport+, gear upshifts also are up to 50-percent faster, reducing the amount of time between shifts and improving acceleration.

Track Mode –Track mode has been updated to maximize the additional performance and grip potential of the NSX Type S. When downshifting into 2nd through 7th gears, the allowable downshift speed has been raised by 1,500 rpm, giving the driver more control over power delivery and keeping the engine in its most powerful rev range in circuit conditions. Additionally, in Track Mode, the ISC and ASC sound profiles also are optimized and provide a more clearly audible cue on the ideal shift points.

New Forged Wheels, Wider Track

New performance forged alloy split-five spoke wheels are available in Matte Shark Grey or Gloss Berlina Black. Their increased negative offset widen the front and rear track of the NSX Type S by 0.4-in. and 0.8-in., respectively. This not only improves the supercar’s handling but gives it an especially aggressive stance.

Brembo® High Performance Braking

For the 2022 NSX Type S, six-piston front and four-piston Brembo® brakes with red finished calipers are standard equipment. Upgrading to the Lightweight Package, includes Carbon Ceramic Brembo brakes (available with Black, Silver, Red or Orange calipers) and yields a curb weight reduction of nearly 58 lbs.

Bespoke Pirelli P-Zero Tires

To maximize performance, Pirelli has developed a new P-Zero tire exclusively for the NSX Type S utilizing advanced modeling technology developed through years of motorsports experience. Sized 245/35ZR19 at the front and 305/30ZR20 at the rear, the tires feature an asymmetric tread pattern for excellent steering precision, rear stability and high grip in wet and dry conditions and Ultra High Performance tread compounds to provide outstanding handling and braking performance. Along with the increase to front and rear track, the new tires contribute to a 6-percent increase in lateral grip.

Each bespoke Pirelli P Zero for the 2022 NSX Type S has the “H0” marking on the sidewall indicating that it has been specially developed with Acura to enhance the performance of the supercar.

Race-Inspired Design and Aerodynamics

Dramatic and aggressive, the new design of NSX Type S remains rooted in the fundamental principles of Total Airflow Management that has guided NSX design from the outset. The new nose, with its larger, more angular air intakes, and the rear end’s larger diffuser work together for enhanced high-speed stability. The new shape of its carbon fiber front spoiler minimizes front aerodynamic lift by directing air flow under the car.

To help cool the more powerful engine a larger front grille opening allows more air to reach the radiators, while four additional openings, two on each side, route air to a sub-radiator behind each corner of the front bumper. The outermost air intakes also pass air through to the side of the car, working with the redesigned front corners to create an air-curtain. This reduces the wake along the side of the car, improving air flow to the side-mounted air intakes for the intercoolers.

Air exiting the rear of the car is routed through a new, larger carbon fiber diffuser modeled after the one used on the NSX GT3 Evo race car. Shaped to allow quick air flow through the center section, the diffuser creates downforce. Additional fins help to prevent wake effects from the tires when cornering, which would reduce the downforce in critical cornering maneuvers. The diffuser shape also shifts the negative pressure peak position toward the rear, helping to create a balanced downforce effect.

Exclusive Design Details

Authentic materials are utilized throughout the NSX Type S, including the carbon fiber used for its front lower spoiler, side sills, rear deck-lid spoiler and the new diffuser. A standard carbon fiber roof not only enhances the new design but helps lower the supercar’s center of gravity by reducing weight higher up in the car. Previously resin, the mesh in each of the front air intakes are steel.

Gloss Berlina Black outside mirrors, door handles, a dark exhaust finisher and, for the first-time, Acura badges front and rear are standard. Dark-tinted headlight and taillight lenses and a distinctive red engine cover further the aggressive appearance. “Type S” decals grace the rear quarter panels and each NSX Type S will feature a special numbered plaque mounted to the engine cowling.

For increased performance, and an even more custom appearance, buyers can add the available Lightweight Package, which adds a high-gloss carbon fiber engine cover and carbon ceramic brakes. Inside, the Lightweight Package includes carbon fiber accents on the steering wheel and carbon fiber meter hood. Put together, the Lightweight Package reduces curb weight by 57.8 pounds (26.2 kg).

New Gotham Gray Finish

Available in 10 colors, the 2022 NSX Type S will be the first Acura product in North America available in an exclusive matte paint finish. The Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio uses a five-layer process that paints individual panels before they are mounted to the car, allowing each panel to completely cure before the next coat of paint is applied.

For the even more sinister appearance of Gotham Gray, a clear matte metallic finish is applied as the fifth layer instead of the instead of the glossy clearcoat normally used. Its production will be limited to just 70 of the 350 NSX Type S models that will be built.

This exclusive matte metallic finish requires new handling and shipping techniques at the PMC, to ensure it is fully protected when the completed vehicle is being transported. This includes a new protective film applied to the car, and a new, thicker and softer body covering for transportation. In addition, special care and training will be given to Acura dealers, who will instruct owners on the

Enhanced Driver-Focused Cabin

Inspired by the original NSX, the second-generation NSX interior is an ergonomic and driver-focused design that has been further elevated in NSX Type S. Newly-added are an Alcantara® headliner, embroidered Type S logo on the glove compartment and embossed NSX logos on the headrests. The NSX Type S logo is found on the key fob.

Additional interior details include contrast stitching and three available Alcantara® and Semi-Aniline Leather combinations; Ebony, Orchid and Red. Full Semi-Aniline Leather seats in Ebony or Red are optional.

