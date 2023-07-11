Acura and Bang & Olufsen™ launch new premium audio collaboration for all future Acura models

All-electric 2024 ZDX will be the first Acura model to feature Bang & Olufsen premium audio, tuned for a powerful, sophisticated and immersive listening experience

Acura is launching a new collaboration with Bang & Olufsen, the Danish luxury audio brand, bringing an elevated in-vehicle audio experience to the entire Acura lineup beginning with the 2024 Acura ZDX. The performance brand’s first all-electric vehicle, ZDX and the ZDX Type S, will be the first Acura models to feature the immersive, premium audio experience of Bang & Olufsen, an iconic brand for audiophiles recognized for the creation of innovative audio systems for home and automotive applications alike.

“As we take the Acura brand and our products to the next level, we want to make sure the audio experience also delivers on our concept of being a ‘destination brand’,” said Emile Korkor, Assistant Vice President, Acura National Sales. “This new collaboration with Bang & Olufsen will achieve exactly that, further exciting our clients as Acura enters the electrified era starting with ZDX.”

Similar to Acura’s commitment to Precision Crafted Performance, for nearly a century Bang & Olufsen, the Danish luxury audio brand, has been a beacon for immersive sound experiences built around the relentless determination to create products that push the boundaries of audio technology, design and craftsmanship. Bang & Olufsen Automotive, a division of HARMAN International, is well-established as an exclusive brand delivering outstanding sound quality through its unique capabilities within acoustics, design and craftsmanship. Designed and engineered expressly for Acura, the Bang & Olufsen premium audio system in the new Acura ZDX harnesses the latest technologies to deliver a supremely elevated audio experience.

“Acura and Bang & Olufsen are equally driven to deliver unparalleled performance and memorable experiences, and we’re excited to kick off our new long-term partnership that will set a new precedent for in-vehicle audio and technology for years to come as we collaborate on future Acura products,” said Tom Rivers, VP, Global Marketing at HARMAN. “The values and DNA of the legendary Bang & Olufsen brand are showcased in the incredible sound system HARMAN engineers have created for the new Acura ZDX, delivering the superior performance and quality fans of both brands have come to expect.”

SOURCE: Acura