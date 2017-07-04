Active AI joins Infosys Finacle’s growing FinTech ecosystem

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), today announced a partnership with Active.AI, a Singapore based FinTech that offers an Enterprise AI platform for banks globally. The Active AI platform, integrated with Finacle, will help financial institutions offer conversational banking services through chat and voice based interfaces across their digital channels. Banks can leverage the joint solution to harness artificial intelligence to automate and enhance customer experience.

Active.AI is one of the companies that was recognized in the recently concluded chapter of Finacle FinTech Connect, an initiative that builds on ongoing alliances and the Infosys Innovation Fund program to identify promising new FinTechs.

The Active.AI platform, integrated with Finacle, will be delivered with pre-integrated banking services and pre-trained data models for banking services

With this joint solution, end customers will be able to interact with software bots in natural language through voice and chat interface to access account information, pay bills, make transfers and access several other banking services

The joint solution will use artificial intelligence to better understand customer interactions across channels. It will also be able to personalize conversations to make tailored offers to customers

The solution will be available in multiple languages and will be offered through Finacle digital channels solutions such as Finacle Online Banking and Finacle Mobile Banking

Quotes

Sanat Rao, Chief Business Officer, Infosys Finacle:

“Elevating customer experience and reducing servicing costs are two of the strategic goals banks across the world are pursuing. The advancement in artificial intelligence technologies offer a significant opportunity to achieve these twin goals. Active.AI conversational banking offering focused on financial services will complement our suite of digital banking offerings and will help our clients make banking simpler for their customers.”

Parikshit Paspulati, Chief Technology Officer, Active.AI:

“We are building the next generation of secure and scalable technology for financial services with an AI first approach. Our enterprise AI platform will enable banks to be ready for the conversational era. Partnering with Finacle helps us greatly increase delivery velocity for our mutual clients. Axis Bank is one of the first banks, where we have integrated our AI platform with Finacle ecosystem.”

