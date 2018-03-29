Action! Ford dealers brace for summer blockbuster as order banks open for exclusive 480-Horsepower Mustang Bullitt

Like the 1968 hit movie “Bullitt,” Ford dealerships across America are bracing for a late summer blockbuster as orders have officially begun for the limited-edition 480-horsepower 2019 Mustang Bullitt.

The iconic 2019 Mustang Bullitt traces its roots to the legendary Highland Green 1968 Mustang GT fastback Steve McQueen thrashed in the action thriller “Bullitt” 50 years ago. Complete with classic cue ball shifter, the 2019 Bullitt bundles the latest Mustang GT Premium and Performance Package content in a sleek, understated design – while packing a hefty punch.

The new Mustang Bullitt delivers even more power, thanks to its performance open air intake, Mustang Shelby GT350 intake manifold, plus a larger 87-millimeter throttle body and unique powertrain control module calibrations delivering 480 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft. of torque* and deliver a top speed of 163 mph – an 8 mph increase versus the latest Mustang GT. A fully active black NitroPlate™ quad-tip exhaust comes standard.

Bullitt customers have two color choices – Shadow Black and classic Dark Highland Green. Appointments include subtle chrome accents for the unique black grille and front windows, classic torque-thrust 19-inch aluminum wheels and red-painted Brembo™ brakes.

There’s minimal badging inside and out. All that’s visible on the exterior is the circular faux gas cap Bullitt logo at the rear center. A leather-trimmed interior features unique accent stitching in green on the dashboard, door panels, center console and seats.

“The new Bullitt will be every bit as cool and charismatic as the original ’68 Mustang,” said Corey Holter, Ford car group marketing manager. “Since its introduction earlier this year, Ford dealers have been fielding calls from customers wanting to know when they can order this unique piece of automotive history.”

BULLITT and all related characters and elements© & TM Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s18)

*Horsepower and torque ratings achieved with 93-octane fuel.