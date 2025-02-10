ACT expands charging portfolio with next-generation wireless power technology

Advanced Charging Technologies (ACT) is redefining fleet electrification with the integration of Resonant Link’s advanced wireless charging for Material Handling Equipment (MHE) and Ground Support Equipment (GSE)

Advanced Charging Technologies (ACT) is redefining fleet electrification with the integration of Resonant Link’s advanced wireless charging for Material Handling Equipment (MHE) and Ground Support Equipment (GSE). This move strengthens ACT’s commitment to delivering innovative energy solutions that maximize efficiency, adaptability, and performance in demanding fleet environments.

Resonant Link overview

ACT expands its charging portfolio with Resonant Link’s advanced wireless power technology, reinforcing efficiency, adaptability, and performance for Material Handling Equipment (MHE) and Ground Support Equipment (GSE) industries.

Resonant Link is the leader in wireless power for mission-critical applications, providing 5x-faster wireless power for a range of industries and products, from electric forklifts to medical devices. Founded in 2017, Resonant Link’s proprietary technology achieves near-wired charging speed for material handling equipment and industrial EVs, making it a game-changer in fleet electrification.

Enhancing ACT’s solution portfolio

By incorporating Resonant Link’s wireless charging technology, ACT enhances its industry-leading charging solutions, reinforcing its position in high-performance fleet charging. Resonant Link’s automated wireless charging is the only motive power charging that combines the charge speed, parking flexibility, and interoperability fleets need. Operators can charge different batteries and vehicles from the same, fully hands-free system with an 8x larger parking area than other wireless chargers so they don’t have to park perfectly or disable automated vehicle safety systems to charge.

“ACT is committed to pushing the boundaries of fleet electrification, and integrating wireless charging technology represents a major step forward,” said Michael Nelson, President of ACT. “This advancement allows us to provide even greater efficiency, flexibility, and reliability for our customers.”

With a 91% efficiency at 48 V and 19.2 kW power output—33.3% more than the nearest competitor— Resonant Link’s wireless charging sets a new benchmark for fast, reliable, and hassle-free charging. This integration enhances ACT’s ability to deliver:

Frictionless Wireless Charging – High-power, high-speed charging without mechanical connectors or wear points.

– High-power, high-speed charging without mechanical connectors or wear points. Effortless Retrofitting – Adapts to existing vehicles with minimal infrastructure changes, maximizing uptime.

– Adapts to existing vehicles with minimal infrastructure changes, maximizing uptime. Uncompromising Safety – Chargers comply with SAE J2954 and UL 2750 standards, ensuring industry-leading safety and energy transfer in one system.

Along with this product integration, ACT is bringing in Dr. Saurabh Kulkarni as Director of Hardware Engineering to continue developing and refining the technology. Known for his expertise, Kulkarni will focus on optimizing performance, scalability, and efficiency, ensuring seamless adoption and long-term growth of ACT’s wireless charging solutions.

“This marks a milestone for both ACT and Resonant Link,” said Grayson Zulauf, CEO and Co-Founder of Resonant Link. “Our technology was built to make wireless power practical at scale. ACT is turning that potential into reality, bringing efficient, high-performance charging to fleet operations.”

Advancing fleet electrification

ACT continues to expand its charging capabilities to support the growing demand for electrified fleets. The integration of Resonant Link’s wireless charging improves efficiency and adaptability, ensuring reliable power delivery in diverse operational settings. By incorporating advanced wireless solutions, ACT helps businesses scale their electrification strategies with minimal disruption, reinforcing the transition to more efficient and sustainable fleet operations.

“With the recent acquisition of GXC and now Resonant Link, we are positioning Motive Companies for the future of AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles), Material Handling Equipment (MHE), and Ground Support Equipment (GSE) industries,” said Bob Istwan, CEO of the Motive Companies. “These strategic moves reinforce our commitment to delivering cutting-edge energy solutions that drive efficiency and innovation.”

SOURCE: ACT