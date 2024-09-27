Achieving 60 million sales, Dongfeng Motor embarks on a new journey

On September 19, 2024, Dongfeng Motor held a launch event in Wuhan to express gratitude to 60 million users and officially launch the new VOYAH DREAM with the theme of "Together with Gratitude, Together with Dreams"

On September 19, 2024, Dongfeng Motor held a launch event in Wuhan to express gratitude to 60 million users and officially launch the new VOYAH DREAM with the theme of “Together with Gratitude, Together with Dreams”. Wang Zhonglin, Deputy Secretary of Hubei Provincial Party Committee and Governor, Cheng Yongwen, Deputy Governor of Hubei Province, Sheng Yuechun, Deputy Secretary of the Wuhan Municipal Party Committee and Mayor and Chairman and General Manager of Dongfeng Motor Corporation (hereinafter referred to as “Dongfeng Motor”) were present at the event.

Yang Qing, the Chairman of Dongfeng Motor Corporation and Zhou Zhiping, the General Manager of Dongfeng Motor Corporation delivered speeches, expressing gratitude and respect to the 60 million users. 6,000 people, including leaders from relevant units of Hubei Provincial Government and Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone, as well as partners from all over the country, Dongfeng Motor employees and user representatives were invited to witness the ceremony.

Over 55 years and 60 million vehicles, Dongfeng Motor has written a splendid chapter in the history of China’s automotive industry. In his address, Yang Qing, Chairman and Party Committee Secretary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation, reflected that the company has authored an impressive narrative of supporting the nation through industrial prowess and enriching the populace. The era has shaped Dongfeng, crafting a remarkable story of meticulous car manufacturing to serve its customers. The faith and reliance of countless users have established Dongfeng, penning a chapter of collaborative advancement and mutual growth. The tight-knit collaboration with business partners has propelled Dongfeng forward, creating a legacy of relentless self-improvement and collective endeavor. The relentless efforts of successive generations of Dongfeng’s constructors have shaped the company into what it is today.

At the event, Cheng Yongwen, Deputy Governor of Hubei Province highly praised Dongfeng Motor in his speech, expressed his congratulations on the company’s achievement of 60 million vehicles, and hoped that Dongfeng Motor would become a more dazzling business card for Hubei manufacturing.

55 years of relentless dedication have shaped the transformation of China’s automotive industry

This year coincides with the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 55th anniversary of the establishment of Dongfeng Motor. The growth and advancement of Dongfeng Motor serve as a tribute to the motherland’s 75th anniversary and honor the Chinese national automobile industry.

In 1969, Dongfeng Motor, entrusted with the mission of “reshape the automobile industry”, was established in Shiyan, Hubei. Builders from across the nation, amidst the resounding blasts of construction, initiated the formidable endeavor of independently developing China’s automotive industry. They also ignited the “lantern spirit” of self-reliance and hard work.

In 1975, Dongfeng Motor’s first self-developed basic model of 2.5-ton off-road vehicle (EQ240) was put into production and being hailed as the “meritorious vehicle” and “heroic vehicle”. In 1978, the 5-ton civilian vehicle EQ140 was put into production, successfully achieving the transition from military to civilian use.

Entering the 1980s, bathing in the spring breeze of reform and opening, Dongfeng Motor embraced a series of innovative initiatives, boldly breaking through challenges and swiftly transforming from a “third tier” construction enterprise into an industry leader. In 1987, Dongfeng Motor reached a milestone with its 500,000th vehicle rolling off the production line. The company thrived amidst the reform and opening policy, embracing openness and collaboration, and bringing the “vehicle of prosperity” into millions of homes. During the 1990s, Dongfeng Motor confronted the market directly, adjusting to reforms and accelerating its transition to a market-oriented approach. The “Dongfeng” brand was designated as a “China Famous Trademark” by the State Administration for Industry and Commerce, spreading the reformative influence of “Dongfeng” to thousands of homes.

Entering the new era, Dongfeng Motor has strategically positioned and promoted the independent passenger car business, achieving a transformation in its product structure from a truck-centric to a dual focus on passenger and commercial vehicles. The company’s sales have secured a top position in the industry, with a significant acceleration in independent innovation. Dongfeng Motor has embarked on a journey to build a globally renowned brand, resolutely committing to a new energy transformation, diligently advancing towards high-level technological independence, and persistently driving the national automotive brand-up development. In 2021, Dongfeng Motor launched the “Dongfeng Advance” plan and the “Technology Leap” initiative, implementing a “Three-Year Action Plan for Transformation and Upgrading” to promote the rapid development of the enterprise.

Zhou Zhiping, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and General Manager of Dongfeng Motor Corporation, stated in his speech that the journey of Dongfeng Motor has always been illuminated by the light of serving the country and the people with industry. It has created the “one, ten, hundred, thousand, ten thousand” milestones in the history of China’s automotive industry, becoming the first independently built automobile factory in China, creating the first automobile enterprise in China to break through an annual production of 100,000 vehicles, constructing a 500-kilometer-long automotive industrial corridor, partnering with thousands of collaborators, and accompanying 60 million users to pursue and fulfill their dreams.

Carrying the trust of 60 million users, accelerating the growth of national automobile brands

Faced with the new era’s mandates, Dongfeng Motor has prioritized the development of new energy leap and technology leap, deepened reforms, and further constructed its “4+2” business layout comprising self-owned passenger vehicles, self-owned commercial vehicles, auto parts, financial services, Dongfeng Nissan, and Dongfeng Honda, while expanding overseas operations, accelerated the building of four main product platforms of commercial vehicles, and synergize the new energy transformation.

Dongfeng Motor is committed to achieving high-level technological self-reliance, mastering core technologies and resources in electronic and electrical architectures, automotive-grade chips, autonomous controllers, in-wheel motors, solid-state batteries, etc., For two consecutive years, Dongfeng Motor has ranked first in newly authorized invention patents in the industry and has deployed strategic platforms including Quantum Intelligent Architecture, M TECH Electric Off-road Architecture, and DSMA Energy-Saving Architecture. The company has also independently developed three powerful drivetrain systems: Mach Power, Loong Gine Power, and Dongfeng Hydrogen Boat.

Dongfeng Motor is determined to strengthen national automotive brands, offering a portfolio spanning luxury, premium, and mainstream segments. Targeting the luxury electric off-road market, Dongfeng MHERO strives to lead the culture of luxury electric off-roading, constantly setting new heights for national independent auto brands. Aiming at the high-end new energy vehicles market, Dongfeng VOYAH has successfully embarked on a premium intelligent new energy vehicles market, recognized as one of the first excellent product brands under the Central Enterprise Brand Leadership Initiative. For the mainstream market, Dongfeng brands provide users with a rich and comprehensive range of new energy products. From January to August 2024, Dongfeng Motor sold 530,000 new energy vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 108.5%, and 873,000 self-owned brand vehicles, up 44.8% year-on-year.

It took Dongfeng Motor 40 years to increase its sales volume from 0 to 10 million units, and only 15 years to further elevate its sales from 50 million to 60 million units. From imitation to independent research and development, and finally leading the world in the “new four modernizations”, China’s automotive industry continues to demonstrate high-quality development in the new era, with new energy vehicle production and sales ranking first globally for nine consecutive years. The rise of China’s automotive industry in the new energy sector is inevitable, and Dongfeng Motor, racing on this new track, is poised to swiftly reach its next 60 million sales milestone.

Looking towards the future, Dongfeng Motor will uphold the commitment to enhance the Dongfeng brand through technological innovation, leveraging the “1+n” research and development system to accelerate the improvement of research and development efficiency，while initiatives such as the autonomous new energy “Quantum Leap,” independent R&D “Dynamic Leap,” commercial vehicle “Elevation Leap,” and parts “Innovation Leap” are being implemented comprehensively and vigorously. In the field of electrification, Dongfeng will concentrate on hybrid, pure electric, and hydrogen energy technology routes. In the realm of intelligence, the company will strive to develop smart cockpits, intelligent driving, smart vehicle control, and smart ecosystems, aiming to further grasp the key core technologies. Additionally, Dongfeng will focus on areas such as independent automotive-grade chips, in-vehicle operating systems, and advanced autonomous driving, aiming to seize the competitive advantage in the next stage of intelligence. In terms of transformation and development, Dongfeng will proceed swiftly yet steadily, continuously improving the layout of its independent new energy vehicle brands, platforms, products, and core resources. Riding the wave of the times, Dongfeng Motor is once again setting sail to pursue its dreams forward.

The Technological Dream Castle, The Launch of VOYAH Dream

The event climaxed with the launch of VOYAH Dream, hailed as the “Dream Technological Castle.” As Dongfeng Motor’s premium smart new energy vehicle brand, VOYAH shoulders the mission of representing Dongfeng Motor’ brand and technology in the premium market. Since the debut of VOYAH’s first model in June 2021, the cumulative sales have reached 120,000 units, making it one of the fastest-growing and fastest-to-export new energy vehicle brands. VOYAH Dream, with over 60,000 units delivered, ranks first in China’s independent brand premium MPV market.

The design of the all-new VOYAH DREAM is derived from Chinese premium and elegance, creating a “castle of art” that harmoniously blends contemporary spirit with traditional cultural heritage, aligning with international aesthetics while embodying unique Chinese charm. With comprehensive safety features, it creates a “Safe Castle,” being the first and only new energy MPV to receive the C-NCAP Five-Star Safety Certification. Leveraging advanced intelligent technologies, it also serves as a “Smart Castle,” offers two intelligent solutions: the Xiaoyao Cockpit and VOYAH Kunpeng Intelligent Driving, as well as the HUAWEI HarmonyOS Cockpit and HUAWEI Qiankun Intelligent Driving 3.0. This leads the MPVs into a new era of intelligence, providing a premium intelligent technology experience and a comfortable driving experience.

As the first collaborative model between Dongfeng VOYAH and HUAWEI, the all-new VOYAH Dream, empowered by HUAWEI’s intelligent driving technology, brings users an unparalleled smart travel mobility space. Jin Yuzhi, CEO of HUAWEI Intelligent Automotive Solutions BU, praised VOYAH Dream. Zeng Yuqun, Chairman of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), also appeared at the launch event. As the owner of the first VOYAH Dream and the first entrepreneurial user, Zeng Yuqun also gave high marks to VOYAH Dream. Diplomats from Jordan, Zambia, Malaysia, and other countries in China also attended the launch event and collectively praised VOYAH Dream.

Standing at a new starting point, Dongfeng Motor will adhere to its corporate mission of ” drive your dreams,” take on the trust of 60 million peers, create high-quality automobile products and services, meet the diversified needs of users, and empower for a better life, endeavor to move toward an automobile powerhouse, make every effort to run toward the grand goal of the next 60 million market, and accelerate the construction of a green, intelligent, and electric Dongfeng, a Dongfeng with high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement, and a Dongfeng that continuously creates value for customers.

SOURCE: Dongfeng Motor