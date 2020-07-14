ACEA: Zero-emission trucks: Joint call for safe and secure parking areas

The European Commission is developing new standards for safe and secure truck parking areas in Europe to ensure good resting conditions for European truck drivers.

However, in the context of the European Green Deal and given the urgency to decarbonise the road transport sector to reach climate neutrality in 2050, the standards proposed by the Commission fail to take the future needs of zero-emission trucks into account.

That is why the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) has joined forces with 28 other stakeholders – ranging from environmental NGOs to transport operators – to write a letter to the European Commission and representatives of the EU members states to express these widely-held concerns.

You can read the letter here.

SOURCE: ACEA