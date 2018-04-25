ACEA: Urban vehicle access regulations require EU stakeholder dialogue

Representatives of European cities and automobile manufacturers call on the European Commission to continue to support the ongoing dialogue between all players involved in urban vehicle access regulations (UVARs). Dialogue is necessary to assess the impact of UVARs on mobility, and to achieve a more coordinated approach across the EU.

This call was made yesterday at a workshop jointly organised by POLIS, the network of cities and regions on transport innovation, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) and the European Council for Automotive R&D (EUCAR). The aim of the workshop was to examine the role of EU institutions in the uptake of UVARs, as well as the future technological outlook in this area.

Participants stated that UVARs should be more efficiently deployed throughout the EU, helping reach policy goals at a minimal cost for implementers and road users. Issues such as better scheme design, monitoring, evaluation and enforcement should be coordinated in a European rather than a national context. In this respect, ACEA, EUCAR and POLIS welcome the recent publication of Commission’s study on Non-Binding Guidelines on UVARs, and look forward to learning how it will be put to use.

Participants also discussed a number of technological tools for UVARs. Over time, Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) will play an important role in informing drivers and guiding vehicles to the locations they can access at specific times. If well used and implemented, C-ITS has the potential to help make UVARs more transparent for drivers.

The event gathered some 50 stakeholders involved in urban mobility, including representatives of the European Commission, motorists, shippers and retailers. It is the second joint event organised as part of the continuous collaboration between cities and automobile manufacturers.

