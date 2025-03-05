ACEA: Robust action essential to put transition back on track and turn focus to long-term decarbonisation strategy

The European automotive industry recognises the pragmatic turn in the Commission’s Action Plan amid global market turmoil but cautions that key elements are still missing

European vehicle manufacturers are committed to zero-emission mobility, having already invested hundreds of billions of euro into the transition. However, as market data demonstrates, manufacturers alone cannot make the transition happen at the pace required by EU law. Ambitious actions to boost infrastructure, demand incentives, and measures to reduce manufacturing costs are needed for cars, vans, trucks, and buses.

“The Action Plan identifies many key fields where immediate work is needed. The proposed flexibility to meet CO2 targets in the coming years is a welcome first step towards a more pragmatic approach to decarbonisation dictated by market and geopolitical realities. It holds the promise of some breathing space for car and van makers, provided the much-needed demand and charging infrastructure measures now also actually kick-in,” stated Sigrid de Vries, Director General of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

“Nonetheless, despite outlining several promising measures to boost the rollout of infrastructure and uptake of zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles, this vehicle segment is still missing explicit commitment to launch the review of CO2 standards in 2025, including an urgent assessment of enabling conditions,” added de Vries.

ACEA welcomes the Action Plan’s recognition of the need to streamline regulation, work on regulatory simplification, and take steps to enhance Europe’s competitive edge in other fields, such as autonomous driving.

ACEA stands ready to continue the dialogue with the European Commission to shape a comprehensive long-term decarbonisation strategy and ensure a more resilient, competitive, sustainable European automotive industry.

The European automotive industry recognises the pragmatic turn in the Commission’s Action Plan amid global market turmoil but cautions that key elements are still missing.

SOURCE: ACEA