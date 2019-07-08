ACEA: Passenger car registrations: -3.1% first half of 2019; -7.8% in June

In June 2019, new car registrations in the European Union fell by 7.8% to 1,446,183 units. To a large extent, this drop can be attributed to a negative calendar effect.

In June 2019, new car registrations in the European Union fell by 7.8% to 1,446,183 units. To a large extent, this drop can be attributed to a negative calendar effect. On average, June only counted 19 working days across the EU this year, compared to roughly 21 days in 2018. As a result, the five major EU markets all posted declines, especially France (-8.4%) and Spain (-8.3%).

During the first half of 2019, demand for new passenger cars across the EU was down by 3.1% compared to the same period last year, counting 8.2 million registrations in total. With the exception of Germany (+0.5%), each of the big EU markets recorded a slight decline so far in 2019.

