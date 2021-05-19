ACEA: Passenger car registrations: +24.4% four months into 2021; +218.6% in April

In April 2021, new car registrations surged by 218.6% in the European Union because of last year’s low base of comparison

In April 2021, new car registrations surged by 218.6% in the European Union because of last year’s low base of comparison due to coronavirus restrictions. Indeed, despite this big percentage increase, last month’s sales volume was almost 300,000 units lower than that recorded in April 2019. Many markets across the EU region posted double- or even triple-digit percentage gains in April. Italy recorded the biggest uplift (+3,276.8%) of the major markets, followed by Spain (+1,787.9%). France (+568.8%) and Germany (+90.0%) also showed strong gains compared to last year.

From January to April 2021, EU demand for passenger cars increased by 24.4% to reach 3.4 million units registered in total, with the last two months providing a substantial boost. Looking at the four largest markets, Italy and France posted the biggest gains (up 68.4% and 51.0% respectively). At the same time, positive April results brought the cumulative performances of Spain (+18.8%) and Germany (+7.8%) into positive territory for the first time this year.

