ACEA: Passenger car registrations: -13.7% five months into 2022; -11.2% in May

In May 2022, European Union passenger car registrations slipped back by 11.2% to 791,546 units, marking the tenth consecutive month of decline. All four key EU markets recorded double-digit losses. Italy saw the steepest decline (-15.1%), followed by Spain (‑10.9%), Germany (-10.2%) and France (-10.1%).

From January to May 2022, total registrations of new passenger cars in the EU were 13.7% lower compared to the same period last year. Five months into 2022, sales of new cars have retreated in most markets in the region, including the four major ones: Italy (-24.3%), France (-16.9%), Spain (-11.5%) and Germany (-9.3%).

SOURCE: ACEA