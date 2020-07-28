ACEA Oil Sequences 2016 – July 2020 update

This document details the ACEA 2016 European Oil Sequences (REV 3) for service-fill oils for gasoline engines, for light-duty diesel engines, for gasoline and diesel engines with after-treatment devices and for heavy-duty diesel engines. It is a necessary update to the document provided with the previous ACEA update on 17 January 2019.

These sequences define the minimum quality level of a product for presentation to ACEA members. Individual member companies may indicate more stringent performance limits or other performance parameters than those covered by these sequences. These sequences replaced the ACEA 2012 sequences as a means of defining engine lubricant quality from 1 December 2016 and are mandatory for new claims from 1 December 2017.

The reason for this new issue of REV 3 is as follows:

To provide a new revision of the ACEA sequences with the introduction of the new CEC L-107-19 test and limits (A/B and C categories) that replaces the Daimler M271 test and limits.

An update to the ASTM D892 method (used to quantify the foaming tendency of engine oil) in respect of the applicability of test Option A (with or without the Option A sample pre-test procedure is permitted).

Note

In the ACEA European Oil Sequences 2016 (including this update), in the section on page 3 dealing with ‘Certification and Registration’, ACEA announced that it “…will introduce a mandatory registration scheme within 2017 and will inform stakeholders about the procedures to be followed for mandatory registration 3 months in advance of the date of mandatory registration”.

ACEA now aims to require the mandatory registration scheme in parallel with the next release of the ACEA Oil Sequences, which we intend to publish towards the end of 2020. ACEA will inform all stakeholders as soon as possible on the definitive timetable.

SOURCE: ACEA