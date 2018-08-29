ACEA Oil Sequences 2016 – August 2018 update

This document details the ACEA 2016 European Oil Sequences (second update) for service-fill oils for gasoline engines, for light-duty diesel engines, for gasoline and diesel engines with after-treatment devices and for heavy-duty diesel engines.

These sequences define the minimum quality level of a product for presentation to ACEA members. Individual member companies may indicate more stringent performance limits or other performance parameters than those covered by these sequences. These sequences replaced the ACEA 2012 sequences as a means of defining engine lubricant quality from 1 December 2016 and are mandatory for new claims from 1 December 2017.

The reason for this second update is as follows:

The M271 reference oil RL140 has now run-out (and will not be replaced) so the reference oil for continuing to run the M271 procedure until the CEC L-107 test is introduced will now be RL261 and the applicable limit of RL140 + 4σ will remain. Claims already made against the ACEA Oil Sequences using the M271 procedure with RL140 and meeting the applicable limit will remain valid according to the section titled ‘Conditions for use of performance claims against the ACEA Oil Sequences’. New claims from the date of this version of the ACEA Oil Sequences (see front cover) should be made using the M271 procedure with RL261 and meeting the applicable limit of RL261 + 1σ. Footnote No 2.4 for the A, B and C categories addresses this issue.

Note:

In the ACEA European Oil Sequences 2016 (including this update), in the section on page 3 dealing with ‘Certification and Registration’, ACEA announced that it “…will introduce a mandatory registration scheme within 2017 and will inform stakeholders about the procedures to be followed for mandatory registration 3 months in advance of the date of mandatory registration”.

ACEA now aims to require the mandatory registration scheme in parallel with the release of the ACEA European Oil Sequences 2018, which we intend to publish by end-2018. ACEA will inform all stakeholders as soon as possible on the definitive timetable.

