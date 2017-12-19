ACEA: Key takeaways about the EU auto industry – Quarter 3

ACEA has published its Economic and Market Report for the third quarter of 2017, with the latest figures on the registration, production and trade of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, both in Europe and around the world.

This 29-page Economic and Market Report contains a wealth of information and can be downloaded by clicking here. Some of the report’s key takeaways include:

Passenger car registrations

• From January to September, EU car demand increased by 3.7% to 11.7 million units.

• Car sales in the United States went down by 2.9% during the first 9 months of 2017.

• 58 million cars were sold around the world so far in 2017, 3.1% more than last year.

Passenger car registrations by fuel type

• In the EU‐15, diesel’s market share fell from 50.2% to 45.7%. However, this drop was almost completely offset by an increase in the sale of petrol cars.

• With a 48.7% market share, petrol cars are now the most sold car type in the EU‐15.

Alternative fuel vehicle registrations

• 629,228 alternatively‐powered cars were registered so far (5.6% of total EU sales).

• Electrically‐chargeable cars made up for 1.4% of total EU sales during that period.

Passenger car production

• With 12.5 million cars built so far in 2017, EU production remained stable (-0.7%).

• Accounting for 21.7% of global car production, the European Union is the world’s second largest producer after China.

Exports of passenger cars

• From January to September, the EU exported 4.2 million cars worth €94.5 billion.

Commercial vehicle registrations

• Nine months into 2017, EU commercial vehicle demand grew by 3.3%.

Exports of commercial vehicles

• EU commercial vehicle exports declined by 43.4% over the first 9 months of 2017.

Follow link to the full PDF: http://www.acea.be/uploads/statistic_documents/Economic_and_Market_Report_Q3_2017.pdf

