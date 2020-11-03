ACEA Interactive map: Affordability of electric cars, correlation between market uptake and GDP in the EU

This map visualises the correlation between the market uptake of electrically-chargeable vehicles (ECVs) and GDP per capita for each of the 27 EU member states and the United Kingdom

Please click here to view the interactive map.

Key observations

Across the EU, 3.0% of all new cars registered in 2019 were electrically-chargeable (ECVs).

However, 11 EU member states still have an ECV market share lower than 1% , of which seven countries even have an ECV share of 0.5% or lower.

, of which Indeed, the market uptake of electrically-chargeable vehicles (ECVs) is directly correlated to a country’s GDP per capita, showing that affordability is a major barrier to consumers.

All countries with an ECV market share of less than 1% have a GDP below €30,000 , including EU member states in Central and Eastern Europe, but also Italy and Greece.

, including EU member states in Central and Eastern Europe, but also Italy and Greece. Almost 80% of all electric car sales are concentrated in just six Western European countries with some of the highest GDPs.

There is a clear split in the affordability of ECVs between Central-Eastern Europe and Western Europe, as well as a pronounced North-South divide running across the continent (eg Greece 0.4% and Italy 0.9%).

Top 5: Countries with lowest share of electric cars in the EU

Estonia – 0.3% (GDP of €21,160) Lithuania – 0.4% (GDP of €17,340) Slovakia – 0.4% (GDP of €17,270) Greece – 0.4% (GDP of €17,500) Poland – 0.5% (GDP of €13,780)

ECV market share of the 5 biggest EU car markets

Germany – 3.0% (GDP of €41,510) United Kingdom – 3.1% (GDP of €37,780) France – 2.8% (GDP of €35,960) Italy – 0.9% (GDP of €29,610) Spain – 1.4% ECVs (GDP of €26,440)

SOURCE: ACEA