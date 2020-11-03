ACEA Interactive map: Affordability of electric cars, correlation between market uptake and GDP in the EU

This map visualises the correlation between the market uptake of electrically-chargeable vehicles (ECVs) and GDP per capita for each of the 27 EU member states and the United Kingdom
Please click here to view the interactive map.
Key observations
- Across the EU, 3.0% of all new cars registered in 2019 were electrically-chargeable (ECVs).
- However, 11 EU member states still have an ECV market share lower than 1%, of which seven countries even have an ECV share of 0.5% or lower.
- Indeed, the market uptake of electrically-chargeable vehicles (ECVs) is directly correlated to a country’s GDP per capita, showing that affordability is a major barrier to consumers.
- All countries with an ECV market share of less than 1% have a GDP below €30,000, including EU member states in Central and Eastern Europe, but also Italy and Greece.
- Almost 80% of all electric car sales are concentrated in just six Western European countries with some of the highest GDPs.
- There is a clear split in the affordability of ECVs between Central-Eastern Europe and Western Europe, as well as a pronounced North-South divide running across the continent (eg Greece 0.4% and Italy 0.9%).
Top 5: Countries with lowest share of electric cars in the EU
- Estonia – 0.3% (GDP of €21,160)
- Lithuania – 0.4% (GDP of €17,340)
- Slovakia – 0.4% (GDP of €17,270)
- Greece – 0.4% (GDP of €17,500)
- Poland – 0.5% (GDP of €13,780)
ECV market share of the 5 biggest EU car markets
- Germany – 3.0% (GDP of €41,510)
- United Kingdom – 3.1% (GDP of €37,780)
- France – 2.8% (GDP of €35,960)
- Italy – 0.9% (GDP of €29,610)
- Spain – 1.4% ECVs (GDP of €26,440)
SOURCE: ACEA