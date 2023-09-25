ACEA: Euro 7 Council position: Step in right direction, but cost pressure remains high, industry cautions

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) takes note of the agreement on Euro 7 reached by national ministers today

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) takes note of the agreement on Euro 7 reached by national ministers today.

“The member states’ position is an improvement on the European Commission’s Euro 7 proposal – which was entirely disproportionate, driving high costs for industry and customers, with limited environmental benefits,” stated ACEA Director General, Sigrid de Vries.

“The Council’s aim to continue the effective Euro 6/VI tests is sensible. However, compared to what is in place today, Euro 7 is much broader for new cars, vans and, in particular, heavy-duty vehicles, requiring significant engineering and testing efforts. As such, it will require huge additional investments from our industry at a time when it is pouring all its resources into decarbonisation.”

“Our industry is fully committed to tackling air pollution and climate change,” de Vries added. “We now call on member states, the European Parliament, and the Commission to work towards a Euro 7 regulation that will enable us to focus on these dual objectives while keeping vehicles affordable and our sector competitive.”

The EU already has one of the world’s most comprehensive and stringent approaches to pollutant emissions from vehicles, such as nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particles. State-of-the-art technology means that exhaust emissions are barely measurable.

Our industry is fully committed to tackling air pollution and climate change. We now call on member states and the EU institutions to work towards a Euro 7 regulation that will enable us to focus on these objectives while keeping vehicles affordable and our sector competitive.

SOURCE: ACEA