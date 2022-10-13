ACEA: Electric cars: 6 EU countries have less than 1 charger per 100km of road; 1 charger in 7 is fast

Not only is there an insufficient number of electric charging points along the road networks in most EU countries, but the vast majority of these do not charge quickly enough, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA)

ACEA is alerting policy makers to this double problem – which risks stalling market uptake of electric cars – a week ahead of the European Parliament’s vote on the Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR).

Six EU countries do not have a single charging point per 100km of road. 17 countries have less than five charging points per 100km of road, with just five possessing more than 10 chargers for every 100km of streets.

There is also a huge gulf between the countries with the most chargers per 100km of road and those with the least. For instance, in the Netherlands there is one charger for every 1.5km of road, while Poland – which is eight times bigger – has just one charger along every 150km.

Charging speed is also a major issue across the continent, as fast chargers (with a capacity of more than 22kW) make up a fraction of the total. Indeed, just one in seven of all EU charging points is fast. All the rest (including many common-or-garden, low-capacity power sockets) have a capacity of 22kW or less, and do not charge vehicles at an acceptable speed.

To meet CO2 targets, sales of electric cars will need to pick up massively in all EU countries. “If we want to convince citizens all over Europe to switch to e-mobility in the coming decade, charging these cars should be as easy as refuelling is today,” said ACEA Director General, Sigrid de Vries. “People should not have to travel for miles to find a charger, nor should they have to wait ages to charge their vehicle.”

ACEA therefore fully endorses the report of the AFIR rapporteur, Ismail Ertug. “We are calling on MEPs to vote for decisive action on charging infrastructure next week, setting ambitious infrastructure targets – with clear enforcement mechanisms – for each member state,” urged Ms de Vries.

SOURCE: ACEA