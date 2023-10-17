ACEA: Council approach on CO2 from trucks and buses: align targets with enabling conditions

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) takes note of the Council’s general approach to the review of CO2 targets for heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs)

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) takes note of the Council’s general approach to the review of CO2 targets for heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs).

While member states have taken on board some industry concerns, the proposed CO2 reduction targets for trucks and buses remain highly ambitious in light of insufficient enabling conditions, which should be assessed regularly through a comprehensive, annual monitoring process.

“Highly ambitious CO2 targets for truck and bus makers cannot be achieved by manufacturers alone,” stated Sigrid de Vries, ACEA Director General. “Law makers must do more to closely align the ambition levels set for vehicle manufacturers with those for other stakeholders, from infrastructure providers/operators to road transport operators, hauliers and shippers, and public transport operators.”

“If the private and publicly accessible charging and refilling infrastructure is missing and transport operators cannot use vehicles as flexibly as conventional models, how should customers be convinced to switch to zero-emission vehicles? The least we should expect is a robust monitoring system to ensure that everyone – upstream and downstream – is on the same trajectory,” added de Vries.

De Vries: “At the end of the day, the availability of zero-emission vehicles is only one part of the puzzle. Whether it’s battery-electric, fuel-cell electric, or hydrogen-powered trucks, buses, or coaches, our manufacturers are investing billions into technologies that will power Europe’s green transition for heavy-duty transport. But in a B2B market, there should be a much stronger emphasis on enabling conditions.”

Law makers must also address the distinct infrastructure needs of very different vehicle segments. For example, coaches will require access to high-power charging and refilling at very specific locations, while long-haul trucks need seamless access to en-route charging/refilling along Europe’s roads.

Law makers must do more to closely align the ambition levels set for vehicle manufacturers with those for other stakeholders, from infrastructure providers/operators to road transport operators, hauliers and shippers, and public transport operators.

To achieve a CO2 reduction of 45% by 2030: more than 400,000 zero-emission trucks will have to be on the road – around 100,000 new zero-emissions trucks registered annually or at least one-third of new sales; and at least 50,000 publicly accessible chargers, including 35,000 Megawatt Charging Systems (MCS) and 700 hydrogen refilling stations with a daily capacity of two tonnes, are required.

For more information on the CO2 standards for heavy-duty vehicles, see our fact sheet here: https://www.acea.auto/fact/fact-sheet-co2-standards-for-heavy-duty-vehicles/ and our article here: https://www.acea.auto/news/eu-co2-regulation-for-trucks-and-buses-vehicles-are-not-the-bottleneck-its-all-about-enabling-conditions/.

SOURCE: ACEA