ACEA: Commercial vehicle registrations: +4.2% first half of 2017; +2.5% in June

In June 2017, EU demand for commercial vehicles increased modestly (+2.5%); growth was mainly sustained by the van and bus segments. All major markets performed well, except for a rather significant decline (-6.7%) in German demand. The Italian and Spanish markets recorded the highest percentage gains (+12.7% and +8.8% respectively), followed by France (+2.6%) and the United Kingdom (+2.1%) – the latter recovering again after a decline in May. In total, 229,570 commercial vehicles were registered in June.

During the first half of 2017 the EU market expanded by 4.2%, counting almost 1,221,811 new commercial vehicles registered. Spain posted the strongest results over this period (+14.2%), followed by Italy (+8.7%), France (+6.0%) and Germany (+2.1%). The UK market, on the other hand, contracted (-2.7%) over the first half of the year.

New light commercial vehicles (LCV) up to 3.5 tonnes

In June 2017, registrations of new light commercial vehicles in the EU totalled 193,444 units, 3.2% more than in June last year. Italy (+13.3%), Spain (+8.7%), France (+2.0%) and the UK (+1.8%) all posted growth, while Germany saw its demand for vans decrease (-4.5%).

Six months into the year, more than one million new vans were registered in the European Union, up 4.7% compared to the same period one year ago. The United Kingdom (-3.7%) was the only major market with falling demand, while Spain (+16.3%), Italy (+6.5%), France (+6.4%) and Germany (+3.3%) all performed well.

New heavy commercial vehicles (HCV) over 16 tonnes

June 2017 results show a slowdown in demand for heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) after May’s increases. A total of 26,307 new heavy trucks were registered in the EU, down 1.0% compared to June 2016. The Spanish, UK and French markets did very well, they went up by 15.1%, 10.6% and 10.5%, but demand for heavy trucks fell in Germany (-11.4%).

During the first half of 2017, the EU market grew by 2.2%, reaching 151,889 HCVs registered. Results were diverse among the five big markets, with Italy posting the strongest performance (+23.0%) while demand declined slightly in Germany and Spain (down 1.2% and 1.1% respectively).

New medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) over 3.5 tonnes

In June 2017, truck registrations fell slightly compared to the same month one year ago. Each of the five big markets did very well, apart from Germany, which saw a double-digit decline (-13.1%). In total, 32,620 new trucks were registered in the European Union, down 1.7% compared to June 2016.

From January to June 2017, 186,972 new trucks were registered in the EU, 1.8% more than last year. Just like in the HCV segment, Italy (+21.5%), France (+5.7%) and the UK (+5.6%) performed very well, but truck registrations fell in Germany and Spain (-1.6% and -1.5% respectively).

New medium and heavy buses & coaches (MHBC) over 3.5 tonnes

In June 2017, 3,506 new buses and coaches were registered across the region, up 2.7%. Demand contracted in the UK (-9.9%), France (‐9.4%) and Germany (-6.5%), but the Italian (+57.8%) and Spanish (+32.4%) markets posted strong results.

Over the first half of the year, the EU bus and coach market grew by 3.8%, counting 19,870 vehicles registered. Demand decreased in France (-18.4%) and the United Kingdom (-3.5%), but new bus and coach registrations went up in Italy (+49.6%), Spain (+16.5%) and Germany (+9.7%).

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.