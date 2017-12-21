ACEA: Commercial vehicle registrations: +3.9% over 11 months; +2.5% in November

In November 2017, commercial vehicle registrations across the EU showed positive growth (+2.5%), albeit at a slower pace compared to October.

Total new commercial vehicles

In November 2017, commercial vehicle registrations across the EU showed positive growth (+2.5%), albeit at a slower pace compared to October. Demand was mainly sustained by the light commercial vehicle and the heavy truck segments. Among the five big markets, Spain (+15.3%), France (+9.2%) and Germany (+6.1%) performed very well, while the UK (-11.8%) and the Italian (-10.0%) markets had weaker results compared to November last year.

From January to November 2017, demand for new commercial vehicles remained positive in the EU, with almost 2.2 million new vehicles registered – up 3.9% compared to last year. Spain continued to drive growth (+15.1%), followed by France (+7.8%) and Germany (+3.6%). On the other hand, UK demand fell (-4.6%) over this period.

New light commercial vehicles (LCV) up to 3.5 tonnes

November 2017 results show a modest increase (+3.3%) in EU demand for vans compared to one year ago. Results were diverse among the major EU markets, with Spain (+18.4%), Germany (+8.5%) and France (+6.2%) contributing positively to last month’s growth, while demand contracted in both the UK (-11.1%) and Italy (-9.4%).

Eleven months into the year, more than 1.8 million new vans were registered across the European Union, up 4.6% compared to the same period in 2016. Spain (+17.4%), France (+8.3%) and Germany (+5.2%) maintained momentum, while demand for light commercial vehicles declined in the UK (-4.1%) and Italy (-0.7%).

New heavy commercial vehicles (HCV) of 16 tonnes and over

In November, demand for new heavy commercial vehicles grew by 2.2% compared to the same month last year, with 26,727 units registered. Results were diverse across the five big EU markets, with registrations falling in the UK (-18.3%), Italy (-4.1%) and Spain (-1.0%), while demand strongly increased in Germany (+16.2%) and France (+14.3%).

So far in 2017, the HCV market posted a modest increase (+1.1%), counting 273,839 new vehicle registrations. The Italian market saw the strongest gains (+11.4%), followed by France (+6.8%). Demand for heavy commercial vehicles remained relatively stable in Spain (-0.2%) and declined in the UK (-6.0%).

New medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) over 3.5 tonnes

November 2017 registrations of new trucks were rather stable compared to November last year, totalling 32,787 new units. Truck demand declined in the United Kingdom (-14.0%) and Italy (-13.5%), while it increased in Germany (+6.3%).

From January to November 2017, 337,827 new trucks were registered in the EU – a stable performance (+0.3%) when compared to 2016’s results. Italy (+7.5%) and France (+6.5%) did well so far in 2017, but truck registrations decreased in the UK and Germany (-5.6% and -0.5% respectively).

New medium and heavy buses & coaches (MHBC) over 3.5 tonnes

In November, demand for new buses and coaches fell for the third consecutive month, down 8.8% and totalling 3,334 units. Demand contracted strongly in the UK (-25.0%) and Italy (-24.8%), while the French market posted double-digit growth (+30.8%).

Over the first 11 months of 2017, the EU bus and coach market declined slightly (-0.7%), counting 36,182 new vehicles registered. The UK and France saw demand fall by -18.4% and -8.7% respectively, whereas new bus and coach registrations increased substantially in Italy (+24.0%) and Spain (+11.3%).

