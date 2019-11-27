ACEA-CLEPA paper: Future C-ITS spectrum needs

The automotive industry strongly supports ambitious policy goals towards achieving a European environment for Cooperative, Connected and Automated Mobility (CCAM), which can contribute to a safer, more convenient and sustainable mobility ecosystem.

Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) have been proven to reduce traffic fatalities and increase traffic efficiency. Automated driving functions will initially be supported by C-ITS. For level 5 automated driving C-ITS will be a pre-condition.

However, for this to become a reality and for new functionalities currently being developed to fully achieve their potential, additional spectrum will be needed in addition to the currently harmonised ITS spectrum in Europe.

This joint paper by the European Automobile Manufactures’ Association (ACEA) and the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA) summarises the views of the European automotive industry on future C-ITS spectrum needs for CCAM.

SOURCE: ACEA