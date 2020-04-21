ACCESS partners with leading Chinese video service NewTV for in-car entertainment

ACCESS CO., LTD and NewTV Co., Ltd. are partnering to bring high-quality Chinese programmes to connected car users. The collaboration will see a mix of news, business and sports content made available by NewTV a member of China Central Television, to OEM car manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers in China via ACCESS’ Twine™ for Car (Twine4Car) infotainment solution.

According to Miao Wei, Minister of Industry and Information Technology of PRC, the connected car market will be worth over $14 billion by the end of 2020. These next-generation vehicles are equipped with better internet connectivity which means there’s an opportunity for car manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers to provide passengers with more cutting-edge infotainment systems, including video-based services, and establish a new, highly engaged relationship with them. The partnership between ACCESS and NewTV will help the automotive industry achieve this by delivering the Twine4Car infotainment system with high-quality built-in programmes. As a result, car users will be able to enjoy NewTV’s internet contents on the road, experiencing a brand-new connected car lifestyle.

When talking about the partnership, Ren Shiwu, Chief Content Officer of NewTV, stated that “with the development of 5G, artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled driving and other technologies, the application scenarios of in-car video are viewed favourably in the automobile industry. NewTV, with unique access to the contents of China Central Television and the large amount of high-quality video contents integrated from other channels, has been committed to providing users with better and more cutting-edge audio-visual services. Our decision to partner with ACCESS is natural and will help provide brand-new and high-quality in-car video services for drivers and passengers.”

SOURCE: ACCESS