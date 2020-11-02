ACCESS‘ Android BML solution opens Japanese in-car entertainment market

ACCESS Europe GmbH announces an enhancement to its NetFront™ Browser BML Edition for cars that extends support from embedded operating systems such as Linux and QNX to Android. Broadcast Markup Language (BML) is essential for delivering interactive and TV services to the car in Japan.

According to a recent market analysis of Japanese automotive sales figures for 2019, approximately 5.2 million cars were sold, with European premium brands among the most successful. The Japanese market has a high expectation for interactive services and in-car TV applications in premium vehicles and a key component is the need for BML. This will continue even as some automotive manufacturers move to Android as their next generation in-car platform.

Dr Neale Foster, CEO of ACCESS Europe, said: “The in-car entertainment market is full of potential for OEMs who are keen to uncover new after-sales revenues in data-powered services. The NetFront™ Browser BML Edition for cars is built on our deep local market knowledge through being a subsidiary of a Japanese company with a long history in delivering software services to Japan’s consumers. We remove the headaches for OEMs needing to build those all-important customer relationships in one of the biggest automotive markets in the world today.”

TV services for automotive in Japan are provided by terrestrial or antenna TV-based ISDB-T (Integrated Services Digital Broadcasting). This standard, which requires a BML browser for display, is also present in a number of South American countries and the Philippines. It facilitates the delivery of services containing news, sports, weather forecasts or emergency warnings such as early warning for earthquakes.

The market-proven ACCESS NetFront™ Browser BML Edition supports the ARIB standards that OEMs need to be successful, including STD-B10, STD-B21, STD-B24, TR-B14 A Profile, TR-B15 and ARIB-DC, as well as HTTP, HTTPS, XHTML and other components with BML extensions such as ECMAScript, DOM and CSS. By making the solution available for Android, ACCESS enables OEMs to support BML in legacy and new head units for the Japanese market.

An accompanying conformance test suite, which is available from The Association for Promotion of Advanced Broadcasting Services (A-PAB), is entirely in Japanese and consists of almost 6000 test cases, many of which need to be completed manually. ACCESS’ long standing experience of executing these tests means that OEMs can be confident that their vehicles will provide access to the services expected by the Japanese consumers.

“Having a knowledgeable partner, with a proven BML solution, that is experienced in the automotive industry and the Japanese broadcast world removes a big headache for car manufacturers exporting to Japan,” concluded Foster.

NetFront™ Browser BML Edition is a field proven and widely deployed solution, now available on Android. It is part of the ACCESS browser family that utilises its experience of the embedded browser and CE equipment markets alongside NetFront™ Browser BE which leverages the latest Chromium Blink technology to provide a dependable and secure solution for the automotive market. ACCESS’ browser solutions address the real-world shortcomings that affect open source browsers, including instability in constrained environments, high platform memory usage, large code size and inability to utilise preferred automotive media player solutions.

