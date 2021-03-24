ACCESS and Fingerprint banish backseat boredom for kids with entertainment super app Kidomi™

ACCESS Europe GmbH announces that is has partnered with Fingerprint Digital, Inc. to bring world-class children’s content to vehicles via the ACCESS Twine™ for Car (Twine4Car) in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system. The agreement enables kids and families worldwide to enjoy Fingerprint’s Kidomi™’s super app through rear-seat entertainment screens while in the car.

Kidomi™ is an award-winning, all-in-one kids app delivering highly engaging, family-friendly content with thousands of hours of premium games, videos, books, podcasts, audio stories and music from leading global brands, including Hasbro, DreamWorks Animation, Crayola, Toca Boca, Hopster and Curious World. Kidomi™ provides a 100% kid-safe, ad-free subscription experience and has a dashboard that allows parents to manage screen time, set limits by activity and filter favorite content for kids, while a detailed activity feed provides insight into kids learning patterns and usage habits.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Fingerprint to bring fully embedded entertainment experiences through the Kidomi™ app to children and young families via rear-seat entertainment screens,” says Sven Eckoldt, Global Product Director at ACCESS Europe. “The Kidomi™ entertainment app is a great addition to our portfolio, offering both entertainment and educational content suited to any journey type. We can now enable OEMs to offer content that will keep young kids entertained while ensuring parents can keep their eyes on the road,” concluded Eckoldt.

ACCESS Twine™ is a white label in-car app store and content solution for next-gen IVI. It enables automotive OEMs and Tier-1s to provide entertainment services including video, audio, live TV and games on the car head unit (HU), rear-seat entertainment devices (RSE) and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD). Twine4Car is a flexible solution that will work on any OS, including Android, Linux and QNX-based systems, and is pre-integrated with major DRM solutions.

“We’re incredibly excited about our partnership with ACCESS; it opens the automotive market to us and expands our reach beyond the successful distribution partnerships we have been building with mobile carriers, device OEMs and OTT/Pay TV platforms,” said Kimberly Verbonitz, Chief Revenue Officer of Fingerprint. “We’re delighted to bring the joy of our on-demand, multimedia Kidomi™ super app to families on the go, hopefully banishing backseat boredom forever,” continued Ms. Verbonitz.

The ACCESS Twine™ for Car infotainment solution bridges the gap between the automotive and content industries by enabling an extensive content portfolio for global use and helps provide a great user experience for drivers and passengers of all ages.

SOURCE: ACCESS