Accelera to unveil zero-emissions integrated battery electric powertrain for Isuzu F-series medium-duty truck

Accelera™ by Cummins and Isuzu Motors Limited will introduce a new battery electric powertrain for the F-series medium-duty truck at this year’s ACT Expo in Anaheim, California. Scheduled for production in 2027, the fully integrated powertrain will feature Accelera’s next-generation battery, eAxle, accessories and controls, and offer customers an innovative and versatile solution to fleet decarbonization.

“For our customers in the US and Canada, we are very excited to expand our product offering in class 6 and 7 to include an F-Series BEV zero-emissions truck starting in 2027 in collaboration with Accelera,” said Shaun Skinner, President and CEO of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc. “This addition to Isuzu’s portfolio assists us in providing customers more options to meet their medium-duty truck needs and maximize operational efficiencies. Additionally, creating a localized supply chain and assembly capabilities adds to our ability to meet customer demand.”

Accelera, a global leader in zero-emissions powertrain solutions, has partnered with Isuzu to develop the powertrain specifically for the F-series in the North American market. This innovative product will integrate key battery electric powertrain components into a single, optimized solution and will feature next-generation Accelera technologies:

Advanced lithium iron phosphate (LFP) tiered platform batteries: Chosen for its cycle-life capability and cost-effectiveness, these batteries offer customizable power, optimized performance and enhanced safety for commercial vehicle applications.

14Xe eAxle: Equipped with ELFA™ motor and inverter, which have nearly three decades and more than 1 billion miles of on-the-road experience.

Power Controls and Accessory Systems (PCAS) 3.0: This system integrates vehicle accessories and controls into a compact design that optimizes packaging flexibility. The modular PCAS 3.0, which is 70% smaller than the previous generation, is more serviceable and durable, and can be customized to meet specific vehicle requirements.

“Introducing the new battery electric powertrain for Isuzu’s F-series medium-duty truck is a significant milestone in the journey toward a future of zero-emissions commercial transportation,” said Amy Davis, President of Accelera. “The integration of Accelera’s advanced components into this truck showcases our expertise as a leader in zero-emissions powertrain technology and our commitment to delivering innovative solutions tailored to our customers’ needs.”

The battery electric powertrain will deliver improved performance, reliability and efficiency, positioning the F-series to meet the demanding needs of modern transportation and serviceability. The launch of the fully integrated powertrain is an important step in reducing the total cost of ownership for battery electric vehicles and reaching diesel parity, which will help to advance the adoption of zero-emissions technologies. Available in Class 6 and 7 starting in 2027, the battery electric F-series will feature a newly designed low-cab forward chassis, providing enhanced maneuverability and driver comfort while meeting a wide range of fleet demands, from shorter city and final-mile duty cycles to longer-range regional hauls.

The components and integration are suitable for a wide range of applications, from school and transit buses to heavy-duty and vocational vehicles. This adaptability ensures the solutions can meet the diverse needs of various industries, positioning it as an innovative solution for decarbonizing the commercial transportation sector. Additionally, many of the components, including the batteries, eAxles, inverters and PCAS, are manufactured or assembled by Accelera in the U.S.

All battery electric powertrain components will be on display at the ACT Expo tradeshow in Anaheim, CA, from April 28 to May 1. Attendees are encouraged to visit and experience Accelera’s latest advancements in zero-emissions components and fully integrated electric powertrain solutions.

SOURCE: Accelera