ACC President and CEO statement in response to EPA Federal Vehicle Emissions Standards Proposal

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) today issued the following statement from President and CEO Chris Jahn regarding the Biden-Harris Administration’s EPA proposal that could require electric vehicles to account for up to two-thirds of new cars sold in the US by 2032.

“As the Administration rolls out its latest proposal, we remind them that they simply cannot deliver on this without the U.S. business of chemistry. The products and technologies made possible by America’s chemical manufacturers and plastics makers are vital to achieving better vehicle fuel efficiency, reduced GHG emissions and any transition to EVs. EV infrastructure, charging stations, batteries, battery housings, closures, encasements, connectors—just to name a few—all rely on critical inputs made possible by chemical and plastics products. Plastics enable vehicles to go further on one charge, improve performance and help keep passengers safe. We strongly encourage the Administration and Congress to pursue policies and regulations that will enable and promote the U.S. chemical industry—not stifle it—so that it can continue to be a catalyst to addressing this issue and so many others.”

SOURCE: ACC