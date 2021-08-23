ABT Sportsline increases DTM lead with Audi R8 LMS

At the season’s midpoint, the Audi R8 LMS is the car to beat in the DTM: After Kelvin van der Linde’s third victory and Team ABT Sportsline’s 70th overall in the DTM, the South African and his squad are leading the standings. The Audi R8 LMS GT4 and the Audi RS 3 LMS also returned from their races in numerous countries with many trophies.