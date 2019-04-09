Absolutely real: Virtual and augmented reality open new avenues in the BMW Group Production System

The BMW Group Production focuses increasingly on trendsetting, easy-to-use and effective virtual (VR) and augmented (AR) reality applications. VR images, or artificially created images, are ever more realistic and hard to distinguish from real pictures. In AR applications, illustrations complement real images. AR and VR images can be viewed in special headsets or on normal tablet computers. In production, these images are powerful tools in numerous use cases in training and qualification, planning of workstations at the assembly line, or quality control. In all applications, the technology keeps modestly in the background. No extensive IT expertise is required to use these applications efficiently.

Workstation planning

Thanks to VR, planners in construction, plant engineering, logistics and assembly can now assess new production areas completely virtually together with production staff and test new processes in 3D. This type of planning is based on digitized factory data available in 3D. For several years now, the BMW Group has been digitally capturing its actual plant structures with special 3D scanners and high-resolution cameras to an accuracy of just a few millimeters. This provides a three-dimensional image, or scatter plot, of production areas and does away with the complex, digital reconstruction of structures and manual on-site recording. When planning future workstations or entire assembly halls, the BMW Group’s business units now combine existing data with a virtual library of shelves, mesh boxes, small load carriers and around 50 other particularly common operating resources.

Training and qualification

At its Production Academy, the BMW Group trains managers, production planners, process leaders and quality specialists on the principles of lean production. As key communicators, training participants then pass on this knowledge on the shop floor. For about 18 months now, AR goggles have been used in training sessions for engine assembly units. Visualizations guide participants through all process steps and give specific information. Participants can work at their own pace, determining the speed of the training via voice control. Three people can go through the AR training at the same time, after receiving quick guidelines from a trainer who supervises their progress. Previously, a trainer had to work with one person at a time, while with the new system this number has increased to three. Surveys among participants and evaluations of their learning success have shown that there are no differences in quality compared to conventional training courses.

The engine assembly training can also be easily adapted to other screw joint processes – thanks to an authoring tool developed by the BMW Group for designing training programs. Setting up a new training program with this software is quick and easy: To complement real images, the relevant points of interest are determined at a regular PC and then set with the aid of AR goggles, and that’s all. In the course of 2019, this software will be made available to all interested staff via the self-service portal.

SOURCE: BMW Group