ABB selected for expansion of European IONITY charging network

ABB has received an order for a further 324, 350 kW high-power electric vehicle (EV) chargers from IONITY. The chargers are to be rolled out in 24 countries by the end of 2020 as part of the second phase of its network expansion. Financial details of the order were not disclosed.

ABB was already commissioned in 2018 as technology partner to deliver 340 high-power chargers to IONITY and was the first to market in Europe with 350 kW chargers featuring liquid cooled cables. Such a high-power level can enable a charging speed of 200 kilometers in as little as 8 minutes.

IONITY, a joint venture of BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, as well as the Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche, has to date opened 202 charging sites across 18 European markets.

