ABB powers future for sustainable public transport pilot in Hamburg

Hamburger Hochbahn AG has appointed ABB to supply infrastructure for 44 high-power chargers, for Germany’s first electric bus depot.

With the aim to achieve full electrification of its bus fleet by 2030, German public transport operator Hamburger Hochbahn AG has called on the expertise of ABB, as the global leader in infrastructure for electric vehicle (EV) charging.

Pioneering technology leader ABB will install a turnkey solution to supply 44 of its high-power 150C chargers for the network. This will allow 44 buses in the fleet, each with a range of up to 150 km in normal conditions, to be charged overnight in the central bus depot.

This investment follows initiatives by the Hamburg Senate calling for transport operators to only purchase zero-emission, fully electric buses from 2020 onwards and is part of Germany’s wider environmental agenda, which has named Hamburg as one of first cities to commit to the full electrification of its bus fleet.

ABB’s high-power overnight charging products deliver an intelligent and cost-effective solution to charge larger fleets of electric buses during the night, ensuring zero emission transportation during the day. For added convenience and space saving, the high-power chargers will be installed on the roof of the Hamburg Hochbahn AG depot.

Hendryk Münster, Hamburg Hochbahn AG project manager said: “Following a Europe-wide call for tenders, ABB was able to demonstrate its strong capabilities. We are convinced of the performance and future viability of the products and are currently implementing the first of six carports with compact vehicle installation and charging technology from ABB on the roof.”

Commenting on the project, Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB’s global business for EV Charging Infrastructure said: “Hamburger Hochbahn AG, like ABB, is at the forefront of developing more environmentally friendly solutions for transportation. With our dedicated technology, ABB is a great partner and jointly we are enabling efficient, safe and sustainable travel for all.

“ABB is using technical innovation to address some of the world’s biggest challenges, created by the Energy and Fourth industrial revolutions, to shape the way we power our societies, produce our goods and services and work, live and move. We are proud to help build the first significant electric bus depot in Germany and are confident that the installation of our high-power overnight charging solution will take Hamburg another step closer to making zero emission public transport a reality.”

The depot charge box features a small infrastructure footprint1 with a flexible design, making it suitable for compact installations. CCS (Combined Charging System) and OCPP (Open Charge Point Protocol) compliant, high-power chargers are part of the ABB AbilityTM portfolio of digital solutions, benefiting from cloud connectivity which allows for remote diagnosis and management, ensuring reliable and efficient infrastructure for bus passengers.

The high-power chargers are part of ABB’s modular systems approach for depot charging applications which provide efficient grid connection for the charging infrastructure. To ensure high availability and reliability, medium voltage (MV) SafePlus switchgear, which features a completely sealed system for improved performance and personal safety, dry transformers and the low voltage (LV) switchgear was doubled-up to deliver seamless charging between stations, in the event maintenance would need to be carried out on other points of the infrastructure.

To ensure the solution delivers the best results, ABB will oversee installation and commissioning, together with full site management, which is due to complete in Summer 2019.

SOURCE: ABB