ABB launches world’s fastest E-vehicle charger at Hannover Messe, strength-ening its leadership in sustainable mobility

By operating at powers of up to 350 kilowatts, the newest model from ABB, Terra High Power charger, adds up to 200 kilometers of range to an electric vehicle in just 8 minutes. The new charger is ideally suited for use at highway rest stops and petrol stations.

ABB chargers are being installed around the world, and they have recently been selected for use by Electrify America, the biggest electric vehicle infrastructure project to date in the United States. With more than 6,500 DC fast charging stations installed in 60 countries, ABB is a global leader in DC fast charging.

ABB’s product portfolio, which includes charging technologies for electric cars, buses and trucks, as well as solutions for the electrification of ships, railways and cableways, firmly establishes it as a global champion in e-mobility. To further showcase its e-mobility leadership through its partnership with Formula E, the world’s first fully electric international FIA motorsport series, a Formula E race car, and driving simulators will be on display to visitors to the ABB booth.

B&R, a leading solutions provider for machine and factory automation worldwide, will be participating for the first time at the ABB booth, after being acquired in July 2017, and now integrated into ABB’s Industrial Automation division as its global Machine & Factory Automation business unit.

Demonstrating its commitment to helping the international community address the opportunities and challenges of artificial intelligence and industrial automation, ABB will announce at the Hannover Messe a ground-breaking report with The Economist Intelligence Unit: “The Automation Readiness Index: Who Is Ready for the Coming Wave of Innovation?” The report finds that even the best-prepared countries must develop more effective education policies and training programs.

Additional pioneering technologies across utilities, industries, and transport & infrastructure, highlight ABB’s ability to bring electricity from any power plant to any plug and automate industries from natural resources to finished products. Other innovative solutions that will be on display at Hannover Messe 2018:

B&R’s ACOPOStrak, the intelligent, flexible transport system that’s setting a new standard for smart-factory motion control in the era of mass customization, and B&R’s Orange Box, an advanced analytics solution for brownfield assets, which enables users to access previously unreadable data from digitally isolated machinery.

The EVLunic AC wallbox, available with from 4.6 kW to 22 kW of charging power, serving as a high quality, cost effective e-car charging point for home and business use, in addition to the Terra HP line of public-network charging stations for electric vehicles.

ABB Ability TM Power Transformer, with smart devices built into every ABB transformer to enable customers to remotely monitor vital parameters in real time for improved reliability and higher utilization of grid assets and power networks.

ABB Ability TM Digital Powertrain, which ensures efficient operation of powertrain equipment, including drives, motors, bearings and pumps. A suite of monitoring services – including advanced analytics and maintenance planning – enables users to digitally "see" operational variables through an integrated, one-stop portal.

ABB Ability TM , the unified, cross-industry digital capability that empowers customers to know more, do more and do better – together. The complete list of 210 solutions is available in the new ABB Ability TM Solutions Catalogue, which is being launched at the event.

STIR, the submersible transformer inspection robot, which makes it possible to internally inspect transformers without draining their oil, making the task safer and less expensive.

Gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. With over 30,000 installations worldwide, GIS uses pressurized sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) as its insulating gas instead of air, to enable safer electrical operations in confined spaces.

ABB Ability TM Connected Services, unlocking a world of possibilities in diagnostics, monitoring, predictive maintenance and asset optimization, for up to 25 percent fewer incidents and 60 percent faster response and issue recovery times.

YuMi®, the first truly collaborative dual-armed robot and SafeMove2, the safety solution that enables robots to safely share working spaces with human operators while reducing total investment by 30 percent.

