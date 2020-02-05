ABB full-year and Q4 2019 results

   February 5, 2020

FULL-YEAR 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Orders $28.6 billion, steady; comparable +1%
  • Revenues $28.0 billion, +1%; comparable +1%
  • Operational EBITA margin1 11.1%, impacted by a combined 130 basis points due to stranded costs and non-core activities
  • Income from operations $1,938 million, -13%
  • Net income $1,439 million, -34%
  • Basic EPS $0.67, -34%2; Operational EPS1 $1.24, -7%
  • Cash flow from operating activities $2,325 million, -20%, incl. cash outflows for simplification program and Power Grids carve-out
  • CHF 0.80 per share dividend proposed

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Orders $6.9 billion, -1%; comparable +1%
  • Revenues $7.1 billion, -4%; comparable -2%
  • Operational EBITA margin 10.1%, impacted by a combined 170 basis points due to stranded costs and non-core activities
  • Income from operations $648 million, +136%
  • Cash flow from operating activities $1,911 million, +2%, incl. cash outflows for simplification program and Power Grids carve-out

NEW LEADERSHIP

  • Bjӧrn Rosengren appointed CEO, effective March 1, 2020

