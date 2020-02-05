ABB full-year and Q4 2019 results

FULL-YEAR 2019 HIGHLIGHTS
- Orders $28.6 billion, steady; comparable +1%
- Revenues $28.0 billion, +1%; comparable +1%
- Operational EBITA margin1 11.1%, impacted by a combined 130 basis points due to stranded costs and non-core activities
- Income from operations $1,938 million, -13%
- Net income $1,439 million, -34%
- Basic EPS $0.67, -34%2; Operational EPS1 $1.24, -7%
- Cash flow from operating activities $2,325 million, -20%, incl. cash outflows for simplification program and Power Grids carve-out
- CHF 0.80 per share dividend proposed
FOURTH QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS
- Orders $6.9 billion, -1%; comparable +1%
- Revenues $7.1 billion, -4%; comparable -2%
- Operational EBITA margin 10.1%, impacted by a combined 170 basis points due to stranded costs and non-core activities
- Income from operations $648 million, +136%
- Cash flow from operating activities $1,911 million, +2%, incl. cash outflows for simplification program and Power Grids carve-out
NEW LEADERSHIP
- Bjӧrn Rosengren appointed CEO, effective March 1, 2020
