ABB awarded global e-mobility leader 2019

ABB has been named as one of five Global E-mobility Leaders for 2019 for its role in advancing the global transformation of the automotive industry towards low- and zero-emission mobility solutions.

Held in Warsaw ahead of the 2019 Global E-mobility Forum, an event designed to further debate declarations from COP24, the winners were selected from 12 shortlisted entries determined to be world-leaders in electro-mobility solutions.

The selection was made by a jury comprising the Minister of Climate and President of COP24, Michal Kurtyka, Deputy Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC, Ovais Sarmad, Minister of State for the Future of Transport of Great Britain, George Freeman, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile in Poland, Julio Bravo, Vice President of AVERE and PSPA Managing Director, Maciej Mazur and Partner at PwC and leader of the Automotive team, Piotr Michalczyk.

Maciej Mazur, Vice President of AVERE and PSPA Managing Director commented: “The awards went to global enterprises, thanks to which the innovativeness and competitiveness of the Polish economy increases, new jobs are created, and transport is becoming more and more ecological. Poland’s increasingly stronger position in the sustainable transport sector is being built by such companies and institutions.”

ABB offers products and services that make a decisive contribution toward greater sustainability. Over half of ABB’s worldwide revenues are generated by technologies that combat the causes of climate change. The company’s goal is to increase this contribution from 57 percent in 2018 to 60 percent by 2020.

Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB’s global business for E-Mobility Infrastructure Solutions, added: “As part of our Mission to Zero, ABB is committed to developing technologies which will enable a carbon neutral and energy self-sufficient energy future. Our market leading e-mobility solutions are a key part of this objective and we are delighted that our continued efforts have once again been recognized at such a high level.”

ABB has been at the forefront of e-mobility technology for over 10 years, launching its first DC charger in 2010, its first national DC charging network in 2012, its first electric bus charger in Europe in 2016 and was the first with 350kW High Power Chargers in 2018. The company has now sold more than 13,000 DC fast chargers across 77 countries, as part of which it has supplied e-mobility solutions for the largest electric vehicle charging networks across Europe (IONITY) and America (Electrify America).

ABB is also active in Poland, where the R&D team in Krakow is an important pillar in the global R&D network for e-mobility.

ABB’s e-mobility leadership is also demonstrated by its partnership with Formula E, the world’s first fully electric international FIA motorsport series. The ABB FIA Formula E Championship series provides a platform to test e-mobility electrification and digitalization technologies in competitive racing. Together, ABB and Formula E are ideally positioned to push the boundaries of e-mobility.

