Abarth launches world’s first virtual reality test drive delivered to homes

Abarth has launched the world’s first VR ‘test drive’ pack enabling potential customers to experience the Italian sportscar brand from their sofa.

With the uncertainty around ever-changing tiers, temporary travel restrictions and dealership closures, the VR experience gives customers the opportunity to enjoy the thrill of driving an Abarth while staying in the comfort and safety of their home.

While nothing will ever compare with test driving an Abarth in the real world, the VR ‘test drive’ provides customers and their families a fully immersive and exhilarating alternative.

The trial, which begins on February 8th, 2021, will take place from the Vospers Abarth retailer in Exeter. If the initial trial proves successful it could be rolled out to additional retailers across the UK.

During the trial period an expert from the retailer will deliver an Abarth crate to the front door of the customer (taking into account all government guidelines). Inside the crate will be the VR headset pre-loaded with the ‘test drive’ footage and a pair of Bose headphones to ensure customers can fully experience the famous growl of the Abarth exhaust. Abarth branded items including a Bluetooth speaker and baseball cap are also included. In addition, a brochure is included providing drivers with all the detail they need on the Abarth range.

Those customers lucky enough to enjoy the in-home ‘test drive’, will virtually get behind the wheel of the new limited edition Abarth 595 Scorpioneoro.

When ‘drivers’ put the headset on they will be greeted by Abarth owner and automotive influencer, Stef Villaverde (aka @Stef_ABTV), who will host and guide them on the virtual experience.

Stef will give customers all of the key product information about the car before taking them on a drive of some of the UK’s best driving roads.

The VR experience transports viewers instantly to the sweeping bends of the Great Orme, the lakeside vista of Llyn Ogwen and off-road adventures on Black Rock Sands. These roads were specifically chosen by Abarth’s online community of owners, the Abarthisti, who deemed North Wales to be the prime spot to experience an Abarth.

Arnaud Leclerc, Managing Director Fiat Chrysler Automobiles UK, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this innovative test drive approach to our customers and Abarth fans. This VR experience allows customers to enjoy the thrill of driving a 595, but from the safety of their own homes.”

The Abarth 595 Scorpioneoro is a limited edition with only 2,000 models available globally. It pays homage to the exclusive A112 Abarth ‘Gold Ring’, better known to fans as the A112 Abarth ‘Targa Oro’.

Powered by a 165 HP T-Jet engine, the car is capable of reaching a top speed of 135 mph with an acceleration of 0-62mph in 7.3 seconds. Other standout features on the car include a unique livery, new leather seats with Scorpioneoro emblazoned in gold on the headrest, a chrome twin exhaust and 17-inch Formula Gold alloy wheels with red hubcaps.

SOURCE: Abarth