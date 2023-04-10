Abalta’s commitment to ISO 29119 quality standards leads to highly reliable products and services

Abalta Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of connected vehicle software solutions, has recently declared tailored conformance to ISO/IEC/IEEE 29119 compliance

Abalta Technologies, Inc. (Headquarters: San Diego, California, CEO: Kenichi Kuwajima, hereinafter referred to as Abalta), a leading provider of connected vehicle software solutions, has recently declared tailored conformance to ISO/IEC/IEEE 29119 compliance. This certification recognizes Abalta’s commitment to meeting the highest quality standard in Software and Systems Engineering.

Under the leadership of Ernesto Marin, the newly appointed Director of Quality Assurance for the United States and Bulgaria offices, Abalta has undergone a rigorous self-evaluation process to ensure adherence to ISO/IEC/IEEE 29119 standards for software testing. The certification process includes testing definitions and concepts, testing documentation and testing techniques, ensuring Abalta’s software development practices are robust and reliable.

Ernesto Marin, Director of Quality Assurance for Abalta, said, “The charter of Quality at Abalta is ‘Empirical, not theoretical.’ Hence, using the standards in our development and testing operations will demonstrate we are a Center of Excellence for Quality.”

Abalta’s tailored conformance to ISO 29119 emphasizes it is a Center of Excellence in communicating organizational effectiveness and will continue to deliver high-quality products and services for its customers.

