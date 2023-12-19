AAM’s next generation electric drive systems on display at CES 2024

American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM), will have its industry-leading technology on display at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show, the world’s most influential global tech event, held Jan. 9-12 in Las Vegas

“CES is the premier event to showcase the full breadth and depth of our innovative solutions and tell our story to a broad range of partners,” said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “AAM continues to support a rapidly changing global auto industry by expanding our electrification platforms for any type of vehicle. This includes performance sedans, SUVs, light- and heavy-duty trucks and skateboards, empowering OEMs to create cleaner and more efficient vehicles.”

AAM has been at the forefront of creating solutions for the transition to electric mobility with a focus on driveline technology. AAM will showcase many of its technologies and products in its booth, with a focus on:

Electric Drive Unit (EDU) Technology

AAM will showcase its best-in-class EDU technology for both hybrid and fully electric powertrains. The Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance sedan will be in the booth, which features AAM’s award winning EDU providing a power/torque output of 150 kW/204HP.

e-Beam Technology

The next generation of front and rear e-Beam axles integrating AAM’s 3-in-1 e-Drive technology will also be on display. AAM will showcase a uniquely-designed battery electric light-duty truck featuring AAM’s 3-in-1 high-speed EDUs. The light-duty pickup truck, built entirely by AAM engineers from a production ICE platform, features a single 150kW EDU driving the front wheels and a 425kW e-Beam in the rear.

Component Technology

A full assortment of components including but not limited to rotor shafts, park lock actuators, output shafts and differentials will be on display. These product technologies are designed and manufactured all over the world for various OEM customers, demonstrating AAM’s commitment to quality, technology leadership and operational excellence.

The AAM booth at CES is located in the West Hall (#6827) at the Las Vegas Convention Center. AAM experts will be onsite to discuss the company’s innovations, provide hands-on demonstrations of AAM’s latest technology and discuss the company’s deep commitment to sustainable mobility and advancement in creating carbon net zero solutions.

